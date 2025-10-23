Predicting Patriots 2026 Hall of Famers
Pro Football Hall of Fame's Class of 2026 recently saw movement, with 52 players — including several former New England Patriots standouts — advancing in the voting process.
Candidates for the Hall of Fame in this particular category could have last appeared in a professional football game in the 2020 season. Each member of the Modern-Era Players Screening Committee — an entity created one year ago to make the first reductions from the original list of nominees — cast a ballot for 50 individuals whom they believe should be considered for election. This year's roster of nominees included 128 names, 77 offensive players, 42 defensive players and nine special teams players.
The full list released by NFL.com of the 52 Modern-Era Players who have advanced for further consideration in the Class of 2026 are as follows:
(*-Finalist (final 15) for the Class of 2025. Italics indicate first year of eligibility.)
QUARTERBACKS (3): Drew Brees, * Eli Manning, Philip Rivers.
RUNNING BACKS (8): Warrick Dunn, Eddie George, Frank Gore, Marshawn Lynch, LeSean McCoy, Lorenzo Neal (FB), *Fred Taylor, Ricky Watters.
WIDE RECEIVERS (7): Anquan Boldin, Larry Fitzgerald, *Torry Holt, Jimmy Smith, *Steve Smith Sr., Hines Ward, *Reggie Wayne.
TIGHT ENDS (2): Greg Olsen, Jason Witten.
OFFENSIVE LINEMEN (12): *Willie Anderson (T), Lomas Brown (T), Ruben Brown (G), *Jahri Evans (G), Olin Kreutz (C), Nick Mangold (C), Logan Mankins (G), Maurkice Pouncey (C), Richmond Webb (T), Erik Williams (T), Steve Wisniewski (G), *Marshal Yanda (G).
DEFENSIVE LINEMEN (6): John Abraham (DE also LB), Robert Mathis (DE), Haloti Ngata (DT), Simeon Rice (DE), Vince Wilfork (DT/NT), Kevin Williams (DT).
LINEBACKERS (4): London Fletcher, James Harrison, *Luke Kuechly, *Terrell Suggs.
DEFENSIVE BACKS (6): Rodney Harrison (S), Asante Samuel (CB), Earl Thomas (S), Charles Tillman (CB), Troy Vincent (CB), *Darren Woodson (S).
PUNTERS/KICKERS (3): Gary Anderson (K), Shane Lechler (P), *Adam Vinatieri (K).
SPECIAL TEAMS (1): Brian Mitchell (KR/PR also RB).
Based on this list, here's a prediction of five Patriots players who could make the Hall of Fame with this latest class.
Potential Patriots Players to Make Hall of Fame
1. Adam Vinatieri, Kicker
Vinatieri is already one of the most clutch kickers in NFL history. His game-winning kicks in the postseason and in Super Bowls — specifically with the Patriots — cement his legacy.
He concluded his career in 2019 with 2,671 points and a 83.8 field goal percentage.
2. Vince Wilfork, Defensive Tackle
A dominant lineman for the Patriots dynasty, Wilfork played for New England from 2004-2014 and finished his league career with 559 total tackles, the majority of which (366) were solo.
3. Rodney Harrison, Safety
Harrison played a key role in the Patriots’ early dynasty and checks a lot of the boxes for making the Hall of Fame in terms of having an impact on a franchise.
The safety retired from the NFL after his 2008 seasons with the Patriots — he recorded 30.5 sacks, 16 forced fumbles, 34 interceptions and two touchdowns across his career.
4. Logan Mankins, Offensive Lineman
Mankins was an absolute cornerstone of the Patriots’ offensive line for many years, made multiple All-Pro teams and was just an overall steady and consistent presence.
Offensive lineman and guards in particular often don't get the credit they deserve, but seeing Mankins move on to the next ballot would be refreshing. Mankins played his first nine seasons in New England and was a seven-time Pro Bowl selection.
5. Asante Samuel, Cornerback
Samuel only played his first five seasons in the NFL with the Patriots, but overall concluded an 11-year career with 434 total tackles and an impressive 51 interceptions.
Up Next for 2026 Hall of Famers
In the next step of the process, each member of the Hall of Fame's full 50-person Selection Committee will review the current list of 52 and then cast a vote for the 25 nominees each believes should advance to the Semifinalist stage.
These 25 will be announced in around five weeks.
Make sure you bookmark New England Patriots on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns, and so much more!