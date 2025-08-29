Rob Gronkowski Reveals Patriots' Biggest Cause for Concern
Heading into the 2025 NFL season, it seems like New England Patriots legend Rob Gronkowski is feeling pretty good about where his former team stands compared to a year ago.
They've got a whole new coaching staff led by Mike Vrabel, have multiple new veteran and rookie acquisitions on both ends of the field, and are led by quarterback Drake Maye in his second year pro, who could be the catalyst that allows this group to reach much higher heights than their four-win campaign from last season.
However, while the Patriots have made some notable steps to get much better this offseason, there's one factor Gronkowski sees on this New England roster that could raise a few concerns about how this team, and more importantly, Drake Maye, could pan out for the campaign ahead: the offensive line.
"I like what they're doing -- big time," Gronkowski said of the Patriots in an interview with NBC Sports Boston's Kayla Burton. "I feel like they filled all of the gaps that they needed to fill in the offseason. I think the offensive line is going to be a little bit questionable still, but I think they're gonna figure it out."
It's a much different group for the Patriots in the offensive trenches this season. While Mike Onwenu will be returning as New England's starting right guard, the rest of the five-man unit will be almost entirely different. They'll be led out by first-round tackle Will Campbell, paired with rookie Jared Wilson and Garrett Bradbury on the interior, with veteran Morgan Moses to fill in at right tackle.
A step in the right direction for the Patriots, absolutely, but for Gronkowski, ensuring that the offensive line is fortified together to support Maye will be the absolute key to their success in 2025.
"I would say it starts with the offensive line," Gronkowski said. "Whatever they do, if the offensive line isn't performing, it's gonna be hard for Drake Maye to perform. So if they're not performing, I feel like they're gonna upgrade the offensive line in whatever way they're gonna have to do it. But if the offensive line is stable, I believe Drake Maye is gonna be able to get that football to that wide receiver group."
It'll be a major test for the Patriots to see if their offensive line can take those aspired steps. If they can, though, expect this year to look like a whole new (and improved) product on the offensive end in New England.
