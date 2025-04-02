Robert Kraft Breaks Silence on Patriots Offense
In the opening stages of this year's free agency, the New England Patriots have remained aggressive and willing to spend for their aspired upgrades on the roster ahead of next season.
However, with the flurry of moves, and even some major upgrades taking place for the Patriots in the opening weeks of the new league year, a lot of that action was done on defense –– meaning big things for that side of the ball in 2024, but leaves big questions for what that means on the offensive end following a season with many bumps and growing pains in the process.
It's a factor of the roster that Patriots owner Robert Kraft has taken note of as well. During his media availability at the annual offseason owners meeting in Florida, he broke down some of his thoughts surrounding this team's offensive unit, and perhaps some of the upgrades he'd like to see underway, too.
"Any of us that are fans of the team know we want to try and strengthen the offense a little on the line and in the receiver area. Maybe a speed running back, but I'm talking as a fan," Kraft said. "I have confidence that this group is all on the same page, and the most important thing is everyone is putting team-first. In this business, you can't have little groupings who have their own ideas. The fact that it's starting fresh, and everyone expresses how they feel. It's really exciting for me."
It's apparent Kraft has confidence in his guys remaining on the current roster, but also seems to be intrigued by the prospects of adding a few more impact players on the offensive side, especially in critical spots like the offensive line and wide receiver room.
New England has made a few amendments to those areas within just under a month of free agency opening, with guys like receiver Mack Hollins, tackle Morgan Moses, and center Garrett Bradbury coming in as hopeful aids to make those steps forward. Still, the Patriots likely need to add more juice into the mix to move the needle forward significantly.
Whether those upgrades come in the form of a home run pick in this month's draft, a star-studded trade, or even a few more signings around the edges, it seems Kraft is eager to make the moves necessary to get this group back to speed for 2025.
Make sure you bookmark New England Patriots on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns, and so much more!