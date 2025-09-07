Veteran WR Believes in Patriots' Talent Despite Injuries
The New England Patriots' 2025 NFL regular season opener is set for Sunday, with the roster ready to show off their talent under new head coach Mike Vrabel.
However, not every Patriot player is at 100%. Unfortunately, cornerback Christian Gonzalez has been sidelined and ruled out from the opening game against Las Vegas due to a hamstring injury during the team’s fifth training camp practice. In addition, rookie offensive lineman and left tackle Will Campbell was recently listed as questionable for Week 1 but has since been reported as being on track to see the field against the Raiders. Most recently, fellow cornerback Charles Woods was downgraded to "out" status for Sunday as well.
Regardless, the Pats have a game to play.
Wide receiver Stefon Diggs has since turned the attention away from the injuries, and has repointed to the talent the Patriots still have available on their roster to show off on Sunday.
Diggs said there are number of players who will see action that have a high skill level and are ready for Sunday.
“We got a lot of guys that can make plays at a high level. What I’m accustomed to doesn’t mean [anything]… I’m excited just to get out there," Diggs said. "If you get this many targets or that many targets, just eat what’s on your plate.”
The 6'0", 191-pound wideout was signed by the Patriots as an unrestricted free agent from Houston in March of 2025. Prior to 2024, he registered six consecutive seasons with over 1,000 receiving yards.
And to put it blunt, Diggs is correct. The Patriots and Vrabel have plenty of up-and-coming talent to accommodate Gonzalez and Woods being missing in action.
Offensively, fellow wide receiver Efton Chism III will be a rookie to watch this year for the Pats, as the undrafted Eastern Washington alum made the 53-man roster and has been praised by the coaching staff. Additionally, running back TreVeyon Henderson's speed has been hyped up plenty by offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels.
“Awesome individual. Really hard worker. Smart kid. Can process a lot of information… explosive … and tough ... I don’t have many negatives to say," McDaniels previously said while also saying the rookie is the fastest running back he's ever worked with.
At the cornerback position specifically, Gonzalez's status could also mean that Carlton Davis III, Alex Austin and/or D.J. James might see more action in the defensive backfield.
Kick-off at Gillette Stadium is slated for 1:00 p.m. EST on Sunday; the Patriots currently lead the all-time series over Las Vegas (20-17-1).
