Narrowing Down Patriots' Position Groups: Which Starting Jobs Are Available?

How does the New England Patriots' starting lineup look heading into training camp? We know that they've got plenty of talent already on the roster, but are each of the starting jobs locked up at this point?

The Patriots got all the way to Super Bowl LX lasy year, partly because of the lack of turnover in the starting lineup. The offensive line remained relatively healthy, they got Drake Maye under center for every game and the defense had most of its starters on the field every week. For another successful season to happen, that will need to carry over into 2026.

Now all of these go without saying: With a strong training camp/preseason and/or injuries, these could certainly change. But for now, here's how each of the positional competitions stack up.

QB: Not A Chance

Yeah, there's no way (barring injury of course), that Maye loses his job to either Tommy DeVito or Behren Morton. The MVP runner-up has already looked super sharp to open up spring practices, and it's hard to envision any sort of winning outcomes with DeVito or the rookie Morton commanding the huddle at this point in time.

RB: Top Two Locked Up

The running back competition this summer isn't for the starting jobs, but instead for the RB3/4 roles. We know that both Rhamondre Stevenson and TreVeyon Henderson will split the lion's share of snaps, as well as contribute heavily into the offensive workload. What we don't know is if it will be Terrell Jennings, Lan Larison, Jam Miller or Myles Montgomery backing them up.

WR: Crowded Room Gives Us An Early Idea

Feb 8, 2026; Santa Clara, CA, USA; New England Patriots wide receiver Mack Hollins (13) against the Seattle Seahawks during Super Bowl LX at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Again, it's not hard to envision where this room will be going in 2026. A.J. Brown, Romeo Doubs, Mack Hollins, Kayshon Boutte (if he doesn't get traded) and Kyle Williams will all be major parts of the passing attack. Sure, it will switch up depending on game plan and scheme, but Brown and Doubs won't be coming off the field much. For the slot position job, there will be an open battle between DeMario Douglas and Efton Chism III -- one that Douglas certainly has the upper hand for.

TE: Veteran Leads The Way

The Patriots lost top backup Julian Hill to a season-ending injury earlier this spring, which could take away from the amount of two tight end packages the team uses. Hunter Henry, entering his sixth season in New England, will remain a veteran presence in the huddle, while Eli Raridon will work his way into the TE2 job as a rookie.

OL: Starting Five Set In Place

Barring a big step up from first round tackle Caleb Lomu, the starting five feels like it's been put together since March. The Patriots went out and signed Alijah Vera-Tucker in free agency, and pushed Jared Wilson inside to play center. Will Campbell (LT), Mike Onwenu (RG) and Morgan Moses (RT) round out the group, but Lomu has repped at both tackle and guard this spring. There could be a battle brewing if he puts together a strong summer stretch.

DT: 1-2 Punch Ready For Another Year

Jan 1, 2023; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots defensive tackle Christian Barmore (90) reacts after a sack against the Miami Dolphins during the second half at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports

New England lost Khyiris Tonga in free agency after he signed with the Kansas City Chiefs, and they didn't have to do much to replace him in the starting lineup. Alongside Milton Williams and Christian Barmore, the Patriots now have their starting nose tackle in Cory Durden. Those three are bound for a productive season, especially if getting to the quarterback off the edges doesn't happen consistently.

EDGE: Wide Open Right Now

The Patriots traded up for Gabe Jacas in the second round, and are bringing back Harold Landry from a year ago. Both players weren't present at mandatory minicamp, while Jacas remains unsigned and Landry works his way back from an ankle injury. But who will step up? Dre'Mont Jones is more of a run stopper off the edge, but he's bound to get the nod alongside one of the two second year players who are trending up this spring (Bradyn Swinson, Elijah Ponder).

LB: Depth Putting Stress On Starters

Three linebackers from a year ago (Jahlani Tavai, Jack Gibbens, Marte Mapu) are all gone from a year ago. That won't change how the starting pair looks, as it will remain Robert Spillane and Christian Elliss once again. But because the depth just isn't there like it was a year ago, there may be a bigger need for how good their top backups can be. Can Chad Muma or rookie Namdi Obiazor shine and eventually crack a starting lineup? It will be hard, but they'll need to be productive in any role.

CB: Best In The League?

Jun 9, 2025; Foxborough, MA, USA; New England Patriots cornerback Christian Gonzalez (0) runs after the catch during minicamp at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

You can make the argument that the Patriots starting cornerbacks are the best in the entire NFL. Christian Gonzalez, despite contract negotiations, is a bonafide superstar. Carlton Davis is a proven veteran with the knack for the ball. Marcus Jones is an elite player in the slot who can return any punt to the house. There won't be any concerns for how New England's cornerback room looks this season.

S: Age + Youth = Success

The Patriots nailed their draft pick of Craig Woodson last year, and he worked wonders with veteran Jaylinn Hawkins. Now that Hawkins left in free agency to join the Baltimore Ravens, and the team went out and signed Kevin Byard, that defensive pairing might just be even better than it was in 2025. Byard's ability to pinpoint the ball in the air and nab interceptions will be a perfect addition to a secondary that didn't force many a season ago.

ST: Can't Imagine A Change

Maybe the team wants to bring in a tryout player during training camp for competition purposes. But there really won't be any switching up from the kicker/punter/long snapper trio of Andy Borregales, Bryce Baringer and Julian Ashby. Tne group worked well last year, and ideally you get that same level of consistency in year two.

Verdict: Not Much Switching Up At The Moment

Aug 16, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye (10) drops back to pass against the Minnesota Vikings in the first quarter at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Rempel-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Other than maybe edge rusher, there really isn't an open competition for a top starting job right now. That could easily change as training camp drags on into August, but the Patriots are in a pretty good place roster-wise.

If they can stay healthy once again this season (something they were able to do really well in 2025), there is no reason why the Patriots can win the AFC East once again and make another run in the postseason. It's going to stem from how their starters perform on the field.

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