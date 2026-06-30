Patriots 2026 EDGE Preview: May Need To Rely On Second-Year Players

It feels like ever since Matthew Judon was traded away to the Atlanta Falcons before the 2024 season, the New England Patriots have truly struggled to create consistent pressure off the edge.

Yes, they've gotten some players to pop at times. But since Judon, there hasn't been a player the Patriots rolled out there that you could envision racking up 10+ sacks in a season.

That has to change at some point, but this year may not be that year. Question marks surrounding the edge rusher position, despite Mike Vrabel's spring praise, could be a major flaw in the Patriots' defensive scheme this season.

As we head through the late spring/early summer practice portion of the year, we'll be taking a look at each of the position groups on the Patriots ahead of the 2026 training camp slate. The edge rusher position is an interesting room, and one that could surprise some people in how deep it really can be this season.

Current Depth Chart:

Dre'Mont Jones (#5) - Eighth Season, First With Patriots

Gabe Jacas (#50) - First Season, First With Patriots

Harold Landry (#2) - Ninth Season, Second With Patriots

Elijah Ponder (#91) - Second Season, Second With Patriots

Bradyn Swinson (#43) - Second Season, Second With Patriots

Jesse Luketa (#42) - Fifth Season, First With Patriots

Quintayvious Hutchins (#45) - First Season, First With Patriots

Xavier Holmes (#58) - First Season, First With Patriots

There's a lot of new faces, or at least inexperienced ones, in New England this year. No one on the roster has been with the Patriots for more than two seasons at this point, and it's going to be paramount that this group can get on the same page fast. The youth -- three rookies and two second-year players -- should be an interesting storyline to watch this summer.

New England Patriots linebacker Harold Landry III (2) greets former teammates after their game against the New England Patriots at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn., Sunday, Oct. 19, 2025. The Patriots beat the Titans 31-13. | Denny Simmons / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

2025 Season In Review:

Considering how deep and successful last year's group was, it's a bit surprising how much turnover happened during the offseason. The Patriots replaced K'Lavon Chaisson -- the team's sack leader -- with Jones, with an emphasis on playing the run better. Anfernee Jennings, who had one of the best seasons of his career, was released.

Both of those players had critical roles last year, especially after Landry suffered a knee injury that really hampered his play for the majority of the fall. Now with both of them gone, they're going to rely on some guys who had strong seasons elsewhere.

Jacas -- who the Patriots traded up for in the second round in April's draft -- led the Big Ten with 11 sacks. His hand-in-the-dirt ability shot him up draft boards this winter, and the Patriots decided to pounce. Pairing him with Jones, who had seven sacks between his time with the Titans and Ravens, gives New England some pass rush hope.

The Patriots really pressured offensive lines during the postseason, a lot of that in part to defensive play caller Zak Kuhr consistently spinning the dial and sending blitz after blitz after blitz. Now that he's been promoted to full-time defensive coordinator, that should open up the door for a lot more team success off the edge.

Strengths:

Speed is the name of the game when it comes to getting after the quarterback, and the Patriots at full strength certainly have that. In college, Jacas was a game wrecker for the Fighting Illini. Swinson showed flashes when he was at LSU. Ponder worked into the starting lineup in minicamp and impressed.

For Landry and Jones, who have been in the NFL since 2018 and 2019, respectively, their games are a lot more crafty. Landry isn't the most versatile of rushers (Jones, who spent time as an interior defensive tackle at points in his career, is more of that), but has gotten better at his career at turning his speed into power. He'll remain a three-down player for the Patriots, despite the sour ending to last season for him.

Sep 6, 2025; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini linebacker Gabe Jacas (17) swats the ball from Duke Blue Devils quarterback Darian Mensah (10) during the second quarter at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images | Zachary Taft-Imagn Images

A lot of the players they currently have sport a consistent motor. Even though the veterans are playing into their 30s, they'll still have a chip on their shoulder and won't give up on plays away from them. The younger players on the roster have that -- it's part of the reason why Ponder was able to chip in so much as a rookie on special teams.

The talent has never been the question with this group. A lot of what gives outsiders some skeptical thoughts is about the experience, both on the field and in the New England locker room. If that proves to be nothing but offseason fodder, then the Pats could really have something cooking.

Weaknesses:

The biggest weakness right now is purely that inexperience. Landry and Jones have logged plenty of years in the NFL, but the rest of the room hasn't. Between Jacas, Luketa, Ponder, Swinson, Hutchins and Holmes, that group has played a combined 54 games, 31 of those coming from Luketa's three seasons.

The fact that Jacas has yet to sign his rookie contract also doesn't bode well for his ability to assimilate into the defense right now. Other than appearing at rookie minicamp and not participating, he hasn't been present at any other public-facing team event. Not OTAs. Not mandatory minicamp. Not the team's football clinic at a local high school.

While Vrabel downplayed the idea that he may be behind when training camp rolls around, outside linebackers coach Mike Smith admitted that the rookie is starting his career behind the 8-ball. We will see when that situation gets settled, but for now, it's not looking too hot.

2026 Outlook:

Tennessee Titans linebacker Dre'Mont Jones (45) exits the field after their loss to the Los Angeles Chargers at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn., Sunday, Nov. 2, 2025. | Andrew Nelles / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

This room is filled with uncertainty right now. If Jacas can sign his contract and Landry's injury woes clear up, this room has plenty to offer. Throw in the inspiring offseason from both Swinson and Ponder, an the Patriots could easily become one of the best pass rushing teams in the league.

But that's purely speculation at this point. Those are tall tasks for both second-year players. For now, despite having plenty of names at the position, it's really up in the air about how the season will go.

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