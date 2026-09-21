Winners, Losers From Patriots' Victory vs. Steelers: Defense Shines, Offense Falters

The New England Patriots got on the board for their first win of the season Sunday afternoon against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Although a dominant three-possession win was reflected on the scoreboard, there were still plenty of ups and downs for New England.

From defensive domination to a rollercoaster of emotions offensively, here are the three biggest winners, and losers, from the Patriots' 20-3 victory against the Steelers.

WINNER: EDGE Gabe Jacas

Sep 20, 2026; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph (2) scrambles against New England Patriots linebacker Gabe Jacas (50) in the second half at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Through two weeks of his rookie season, Jacas has been a wrecking ball. After notching his first career sack against the Seattle Seahawks last week, he carried that momentum into this Sunday. The 22-year-old pressured Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers multiple times, forcing a couple of errant throws.

Most impressively, however, was Jacas' interception. He hauled in a ball which had been popped up into the air and took it for a short return.

"He goes hard, makes mistakes," head coach Mike Vrabel said on Sunday when asked about Jacas. "The thing about Gabe is that he can work through mistakes, and I think that's really critical for any young player trying to improve is – you have to be willing to make new mistakes and be okay with that and be able to be coached. And I think he's been able to do that."

LOSER: RB Rhamondre Stevenson

Sep 20, 2026; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots offense player Rhamondre Stevenson (38) gets tackled by Pittsburgh Steelers defense player Cameron Heyward (97) during the second half at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Last year against the Steelers, Stevenson had what may have been the worst game of his career. He fumbled twice on just seven touches, including coughing up the ball at the goal-line. New England went on to lose that battle by seven points.

The 28-year-old's performance on Sunday brought deja vu of last season's loss. Although Stevenson was an efficient runner (seven carries, 43 yards), he lost a fumble on the Patriots' first offensive drive of the game, when the offense had been driving downfield.

Stevenson was also out-produced by sophomore running back TreVeyon Henderson, who tallied 16 carries for 76 yards, including a 39-yard score.

WINNER: WR Romeo Doubs

Sep 20, 2026; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots wide receiver Romeo Doubs (87) makes a catch against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Doubs' tenure in New England got off to a slow start last week. The 26-year-old pass catcher caught none of his three targets in the Patriots' season opener, including a rough drop on a would-be chunk gain in the fourth quarter.

Sunday was a different story. The former Green Bay Packer hauled in three of his four targets for 96 yards. The highlight? A 63-yard gain which may have otherwise gone for a more-than 90-yard score had Drake Maye hit Doubs in stride.

"People drop passes, people miss tackles," Vrabel said Sunday when asked about Doubs' bounce-back performance. "You guys just don't see them all the time. You guys see the drops and the easy ones. Romeo got back to work and worked extremely hard. Todd (Downing) did a great job. We'll get back and we'll coach him. Going up and trusting your hands and staying focused and all those things that are critical."

LOSER: OG Greg Van Roten

Jan 5, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; New York Giants guard Greg Van Roten (74) blocks Philadelphia Eagles defensive tackle Thomas Booker IV (59) at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

The Patriots signed Van Roten as their top interior backup following a preseason injury to fellow backup Ben Brown. The veteran had his number called on Sunday when starting right guard Mike Onwenu suffered an ankle injury.

The veteran struggled at times while working with the main unit against a strong Steelers defensive front. The difficulties become more important when considering the possibility of the journeyman starting at guard for the remainder of the season.

"I would say it was up and down," Van Roten said about his performance post-game. "You know, we had some big plays, we had some negative plays, and that was kind of the story of our game today. (It) was just a little too inconsistent here and there, and we just got to clean that up as a group."

WINNER: EDGE Elijah Ponder

Sep 20, 2026; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) is hit by New England Patriots linebacker Elijah Ponder (91) in the first half at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Ponder had been used rotationally in Week 1, but stepped up big when starter Dre'Mont Jones left the game early due to a shoulder injury. The former undrafted free agent notched three tackles, a sack and a fumble recovery touchdown in New England's win.

"I guess I'm just proud of them," Vrabel said about his young edge rusher group. "You know what I mean? You look over there, and they got TJ Watt and (Alex) Highsmith and (Nick) Herbig, and we've got Ponder and Jacas and Quintayvious (Hutchins). So, I'm proud of our guys for going out there and being ready.

LOSER: Injuries

Sep 20, 2026; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots offensive line Mike Onwenu (71) is carted off after an apparent injury in the first half against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Patriots had five key contributors leave the game early due to injury and not return. Onwenu has already reportedly been diagnosed with a broken right ankle, per ESPN's Mike Reiss. Defensive starters Craig Woodson and Jones each departed early due to shoulder injuries.

As for rotational players, rookie third-round tight end Eli Raridon did not return to action due to a thigh injury, while backup safety Dell Pettus was ruled out with an ankle injury. They join edge rusher Harold Landry III, specialist Brenden Schooler and wide receiver A.J. Brown as projected key pieces who are currently out with injuries.

"You know, a lot of guys stepped up," Vrabel said Sunday. "We had a lot of injuries, and we played a lot of guys that some of these guys haven't been here for, you know, probably around two weeks or so. And they play for us, so that's a great thing that they were ready to go. But we have to get healthy and figure out who's available next week for a huge challenge."

Make sure you bookmark New England Patriots on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns, and so much more!