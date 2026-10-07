Most Important Patriots Postgame Quotes From Week 4 — And What They Mean Going Forward

Stop me if you've heard this one before. An October win on the road in Buffalo jumpstarting a turnaround for the New England Patriots. It happened last year, and now this year's team is enjoyed the 29-26 upset win they pulled off on the Bills on Sunday. It took a lot of players up and down the roster for what might have been the best regular season win since Mike Vrabel took over as head coach.

"You have to believe that you’re the reason, whether you make 1 play or 15 plays, that you’re the reason that we’re going to win," Vrabel said postgame.

Here are some of the biggest quotes from after the win, and what they mean for the Patriots moving forward into Week 5 and beyond.

Offense Began To Click Again

Oct 4, 2026; Orchard Park, New York, USA; New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye (10) calls a play during the third quarter against the Buffalo Bills at New Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It wasn't a pretty game by any stretch of the imagination (two turnovers from Drake Maye, plus a few defensive breakdowns didn't help), but the Patriots used a one-handed touchdown catch from Efton Chism to pull back in front late. It was one of those games that winning football teams seem to always play in.

Mike Vrabel on what this win does for the Patriots: "It gets us back in the race, and our guys worked extremely hard this week, and we knew that it was going to be a battle. I mean, Josh (Allen) is unbelievable, you know what I mean? But I felt like Drake went toe-to-toe with him. We had a couple turnovers that we have to be able to continue to eliminate, but we knew that if we took advantage of some opportunities, we’d get some too."

Drake Maye on his mindset after getting back to .500: "You’re 1-2, we come to this game and just earned a second win, 2-2. You can’t hang your hat. This is the league, and I know I have to play better and still left some stuff out there today. So, we have to build on it and know that this isn’t a point in the season where you can end the season on this. You have to get back and keep going."

Efton Chism III on his game-winning touchdown catch: "Shoot, when I'm out there and the ball's in the air, I kind of black out. I'm kind of in that little flow state. I saw it in the air and Drake (Maye) gave me an opportunity and you got to come down with those opportunities."

Rhamondre Stevenson on the running game: "It felt good. I felt like the linemen were moving the d-tackles and things like that, giving us entry points to run through. I felt like we took care of the ball as a running back group today and you know, ran hard."

Charles Woods on Craig Woodson's interception to seal it: "That's our mentality. We always preach next man up, so (I'm) very excited. And Craig coming back, first game (back from a shoulder injury), so I'm very happy for him.

Patriots Slowed Down A Great Bills Team

Oct 4, 2026; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) is pressured by New England Patriots linebacker Gabe Jacas (50) during the third quarter at New Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Bills came into this matchup leading the AFC East at 3-0. Allen looked like the potential MVP, while their running game also was among the league's best. It was set up perfectly for another win for the Bills.

Instead, the Patriots came into Highmark Stadium (the new one) and gave the Bills their first loss in their brand-new stadium. Everything seemed to be trending upwards, from Maye's three touchdown passes to the running game getting better.

There were a few breakdowns along the offensive line — Will Campbell allowed six pressures off the left side — but Maye's ability to evade pressure helped limit the damage. Those were the plays that New England was missing in the first three games of the season, and they suddenly re-appeared.

Limiting the Bills offense was a top priority, and the Patriots did just that. Allen, a mobile quarterback, ran for just four yards on five carries, while Dalton Kincaid was held to just one catch. The Patriots defense carried their weight to begin the year, and they haven't slowed down much.

If the Patriots are able to use this performance and carry it into a stretch of relatively weaker teams (Las Vegas Raiders, New York Jets), a winning streak could start forming.

Make sure you bookmark New England Patriots on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns, and so much more!