Patriots Add Depth at LB, RB for Jets Game
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — As the New England Patriots make their final preparations for a Week 11 showdown with the New York Jets at Gillette Stadium, they are adding some much-needed depth to their position groups at running back, linebacker and special teams.
The Pats announced that they have elevated linebacker Darius Harris and running back D'Ernest Johnson from the practice squad to the active roster. Harris is being elevated for the second straight week and the third time overall. Johnson is being elevated for the third straight week.
Harris was signed by New England to the practice squad on Sept. 3. He was elevated for the game against the Carolina Panthers on Sept. 28 and made his New England debut on special teams. He contributed on special teams last week in their Week 10 victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
The 6’2” 245-pounder, has spent time with the Kansas City Chiefs (2019-23) and Dallas Cowboys (2024) after originally entering the NFL as a rookie free agent with the Chiefs out of Middle Tennessee State in 2019. He has played in 39 games with six starts in the regular season and has registered 55 total tackles, 1½ sacks and 2 fumble recoveries.
Harris has also played in seven postseason games and has 2 total tackles. He also spent time on the Las Vegas Raiders practice squad in 2023, before being re-signed by Kansas City from the Las Vegas practice squad. Harris was released by Dallas on Aug. 26. The 29-year-old should help to provide depth on the Pats special teams unit, and may see some snaps on defense, in the place of injured starter Christian Elliss.
D’Ernest Johnson Provides Much-Needed Depth at Running Back
Johnson is in his seventh NFL season after spending time with the Cleveland Browns (2019-22), Jacksonville Jaguars (2023-24), Baltimore Ravens (2025) and Arizona Cardinals (2025), is being elevated for the third straight week.
The 5’11, 205-pounder, originally entered the NFL as a rookie free agent with Cleveland out of South Florida in 2019 and played with the Browns through the 2022 season. The 29-year-old signed with Jacksonville as an unrestricted free agent in 2023 and then with the Baltimore Ravens in 2025. Johnson spent time on the Ravens and Cardinals practice squads earlier this season. He was released by Arizona from the practice squad in Oct. 2025, after being elevated for one game with the Cardinals and then signed with New England on Oct. 29.
Overall, he has played in 98 games with three starts and has 216 rushing attempts for 990 yards with 3 touchdowns and 53 receptions for 465 yards. Johnson has also returned 33 kicks for 772 yards. Johnson is expected to provide depth insurance behind rookie TreVeyon Henderson and veteran Terrell Jennings.
