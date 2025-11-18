Source: Patriots LB Suffered Minor MCL Injury
The New England Patriots made a flurry of roster moves following their Week 11 victory over the New York Jets, one of them included placing a member of the practice squad on injured reserve. The team announced that linebacker Darius Harris, who also played on various special teams units, was placed on practice squad injured reserve and won't be eligible to play for at least four games.
A source tells Patriots on SI that Harris suffered a minor MCL injury, the reason for why he won't be able to suit up for the team's stretch run heading into December The goal is for the linebacker to be ready for the postseason should New England advance.
The Patriots Lose One Of Their Core Special Teamers For Four Games
Harris was called up from the practice squad three times this year, the maximum amount of elevations a player on the practice squad can receive before being subject to waivers. When speaking to the media this week, head coach Mike Vrabel alluded to the fact that the team wanted to sign Harris to the 53-man roster, but an injury impacted their decision.
"I just don't think physically right now Darius is going to be able to," Vrabel said when asked if Harris is a candidate to be signed to the active roster. "So, we'll have to see where that goes."
Harris was signed to the Patriots practice squad on September 3rd, and was called up three times for game action (in Weeks 4, 10 and 11). In those three games, the three-time Super Bowl champion linebacker made his biggest impact on special teams. He logged 52 snaps between multiple special teams units, and his two combined tackles both came on special teams.
In the Patriots' win over the Jets, Harris did make a brief trip into the blue medical tent on the sideline, but was not given an injury designation and remained in the game.
In his place, the Patriots signed linebacker Otis Reese to the practice squad, while also bringing up tight end CJ Dippre to the 53-man roster. The Patriots — amidst their eight-game win streak — have retooled their practice squad this week, also signing rookie edge rusher Bradyn Swinson to the active roster.
