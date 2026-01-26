Drake Maye Ran His Own Play on Patriots Game-Sealing Run

Although New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye has often relied on his skill and meticulous planning when leading his team to victory on the gridiron, he also proved that sometimes you just have to trust your intuition.

Needing five yards to secure a game-sealing first down with 1:57 remaining in the AFC Championship Game against the Denver Broncos— a game in which New England was clinging to a 10-7 lead — Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels believed the prudent course of action to be a stretch run to the right carried by veteran running back Rhamondre Stevenson.

After all, the prowess of Denver’s stifling defense, coupled with the harsh, wintry weather conditions at Empower Field at Mile High, left little else to be considered by the longtime Pats’ offensive guru. Not only did the Patriots plan on running the football, but the Broncos also knew it was coming.

It all seemed inevitable until Maye took matters into his own hands.

Almost immediately after taking the snap, Maye decided to keep the ball on a naked bootleg instead of handing the ball to Stevenson, as was expected. The move not only caught the Denver defense off guard, it also surprised his teammates — especially his offensive line. The gamble paid off, as Maye rushed for seven yards to gain the first down and secure the 10-7 victory for New England.

By demonstrating the same type of trust in his instincts — which helped him lead the Pats to a 14-3 regular season record, as well as two previous playoff victories — Maye continues to exude a wisdom beyond his years. After the game, he took a moment to reflect on his decision to seize the moment in the game’s closing minutes.

“We were in big personnel running the same deal to the right, little stretch play,” Maye explained during his postgame press conference, via The Boston Herald. “At some point they get lackadaisical and you’ve got a chance to get around the edge. I thought he was going to track me and hawk me down but we got enough to pick up the first. Coach [Mike Vrabel] would probably get mad about running out of bounds but at that point it doesn’t matter when you get the first down.”

Drake Maye Has His Team One Win Away from Capping a Historical Turnaround

Jan 25, 2026; Denver, CO, USA; New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye (10) holds the AFC Championship trophy while speaking to the media after defeating the Denver Broncos in the 2026 AFC Championship Game at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Perhaps best known for his elite arm strength, Maye has also been equally touted for his exceptional athleticism. When the play breaks down, he possesses both the agility and instinct to turn off-script options into big gains. When his team needed him most, the 6-foot-4, 225-pound quarterback showcased his ability to break for big yardage on the ground against a stifling Denver defense.

Though he threw for just 86 yards against Denver, Maye ran for a total of 65 yards — highlighted by a 28-yard rush in the third quarter which helped set the stage for kicker Andy Borregales’ 23-yard field goal — three points which gave the Pats their eventual 10-7 win. The Pats’ starter also scored the team’s only touchdown on a six-yard rush in the second quarter to tie the game at 7-7

Still, it will be Maye’s intuitive seven-yard rush which will continuously live in the annals of Patriots lore. With one gutsy, yet accurate decision, the Patriots’ third overall selection in the 2024 NFL Draft punched his team’s ticket to represent the AFC in Super Bowl LX on Feb. 8 at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif. Though Maye will quickly turn his attention to preparing for a formidable opponent in the NFC Champion Seattle Seahawks, no one would begrudge the Pats second-team All Pro for taking a moment to bask in the glow of a decision he will never regret.

“That was a cool moment and cool to celebrate with those guys,” Maye said with a smile. “It’s always cool to finish in victory formation. It’s pretty sweet.”

