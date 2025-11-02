Patriots Continue Player Introductions Against Falcons
For the New England Patriots, their Week 9 matchup against the Atlanta Falcons saw them showcase the second individual pregame introductions the team has done for more than two decades.
Before New England's 20-17 win over the St. Louis Rams in Super Bowl XXXVI on Feb. 3, 2002, the Patriots had elected to forgo individual introductions in place of being called onto the field as a team — something that has remained constant until Week 8's play against the Cleveland Browns. The renewal of the pregame player introductions came before the eventual 32-13 win over Cleveland. The change was implemented by new head coach Mike Vrabel, who was a linebacker on that Super Bowl team.
Vrabel told ESPN his reasoning behind bringing back the player introductions was so each player could be recognized for their individual contributions.
"Just feel like these guys put a lot into it and would like to recognize them individually. Hopefully our fans can embrace that and get excited for them," Vrabel said. "It's something that I felt like we wanted to do, create some energy early and get them to recognize the players' efforts, and allow these fans to support us, which they did. It was getting loud on third down. We've got to continue to play hard for them so that they cheer for us."
Individual Pregame Introductions Provide First Quarter Spark over Atlanta Falcons
Cornerback Christian Gonzalez's pregame individual introduction at Gillette Stadium was posted on social media prior to the game against the Falcons.
The pregame introductions continued to provide the New England franchise with a first quarter spark.
Against Atlanta, the Patriots logged 77 total yards of offense for a 7-7 score by the end of the first quarter.
"I think we need a lot of improvement. It was a little disorganized," veteran tight end Hunter Henry said on the pregame introductions. "We're just trying to bring some energy to the stadium."
Prior to conclusion of play over Atlanta, Henry has tallied 317 receiving yards and four touchdowns for the Pats this season.
Gillette Stadium was once the hardest place to play in the NFL and still remains an iconic football stadium. The Patriots are 5-16 at home since the start of the 2023 season but have now won their last two games at Gillette. It can only be the hope of fans that the individual pregame introductions provide a spark and help the number of wins at home continue to rise.
