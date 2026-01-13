K'Lavon Chaisson Finding Second Gear In Patriots Uniform

With the New England Patriots holding their biggest lead of the AFC Wild Card game at 16-3, it was time for K'Lavon Chaisson to let loose.

The clock was just over eight minutes left in regulation, and the edge rusher got to Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert. The ball was jarred loose, quickly recovered by Chaisson's teammate, and the Patriots retook position in a game they would eventually win.

It was one of Chaisson's two sacks in the 16-3 victory. The former first round pick has become an instant impact player in his first season in New England, consistently getting in the backfield all year long. Once the playoffs began, he turned it on to a different level.

One day after the Patriots' first postseason win since 2018, head coach Mike Vrabel was proud about Chaisson's primetime performance, and reflected on his unconventional journey to this team.

Mike Vrabel Says "All The Credit" Should Be Directed Towards Chaisson

"KC was one of those players that had been a couple different places and was trying to make the best decision for him, his family and his career, which I can appreciate," Vrabel said when asked how much he knew about Chaisson before he signed a one-year, prove it deal this offseason. "So, we went back and forth. There were talks and conversations, and I was glad that he was willing to join us and glad he's had success. He has done a great job, and we'll need all those efforts moving forward, but he's into it. He's here a lot and fought through the bumps and the bruises of an NFL season."

Chaisson was originally selected with the 20th overall pick by the Jacksonville Jaguars six seasons ago. In the years that followed, the former LSU star struggled to find a true home in the NFL, later bouncing to Las Vegas for a season. This March, he inked a $5 million contract to join Vrabel's team, a decision that will likely grow his pending free agent market greatly.

"So again, all the credit goes to him, but I think that that wasn't something that was just cemented on one day," Vrabel said. "I mean, there were some conversations as we worked through free agency and what his plans were and what the vision that we had for him was."

Jan 11, 2026; Foxborough, MA, USA; New England Patriots linebacker K'lavon Chaisson (44) celebrates a sack during the second quarter against the Los Angeles Chargers in an AFC Wild Card Round game at Gillette Stadium.

In 2025, Chaisson paired up with fellow free agent signing Harold Landry to create a strong 1-2 punch off the edge. He suited up in, 16 games, racking up 7.5 sacks and 10 tackles for loss. To make it even more impressive, he was named the AFC Defensive Player of the Week in Week 7 after scoring a touchdown against the Tennessee Titans following a fumble from Cam Ward.

"Everybody has a different journey to this career and in the NFL," Vrabel continued. "I think he's worked really hard. I think he plays hard. His motor runs hot. I think he has a good get-off and multiple moves. ... I'm glad that we found guys that can help him on that unit, but he's in every one of the meetings. He's taking reps in practice. He's ready to go on that unit. So, I think that's probably been the thing that's impressed me the most was his willingness to be a part of the special teams and what we're doing on fourth down and how important that is."

