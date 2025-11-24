Patriots' Marcus Jones Tells All On Game-Changing Pick-Six

When the New England Patriots needed a big play, one of their best players rose to the occasion.

Trailing the lowly Cincinnati Bengals 10-7 in the second quarter, the Patriots made Joe Flacco pay. As the Bengals quarterback waited for the play to develop, he looked off any receivers down the field and decided to check it down to running back Tahj Brooks in the flat.

That's when cornerback Marcus Jones read the play perfectly and snagged his third interception of the season. From that point on, he was untouched for the Patriots' second score of the afternoon, a 33-yard touchdown that helped lay the groundwork for the team's 10th win of an already impressive season under new head coach Mike Vrabel.

So what did Jones see on the play? He explained postgame.

"Yeah, basically I was just watching the quarterback's eyes," Jones said. "I saw him flash toward the running back, so I didn't want to go down there too soon. Just tried to time it up, and I timed it up just in time."

New England Patriots cornerback Marcus Jones (25) intercepts a pass intended for Cincinnati Bengals running back Tahj Brooks (25) in the second quarter of the NFL Week 12 game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the New England Patriots at Paycor Stadium in downtown Cincinnati on Sunday, Nov. 23, 2025. | Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Patriots defense opened up in cover two, but eventually dropped off into cover six -- part of the reason for Flacco's delay in getting the ball out.

"Yeah, I kind of just saw it from the sense of matching the back," Jones continued. "I saw him go through the progressions, and then I went from there."

From that point on, the Patriots were able to play free in the secondary, but still were on the field for some of the game's biggest moments.

With the Bengals down by six points late in the fourth quarter and driving down the field, the cornerbacks played a big role. Jones, along with Carlton Davis, made some key plays on the ball to knock away any passes Flacco would throw in their general direction, and the Patriots were able to escape Cincinnati with a win.

The Pick-Six Was The Third Interception Of The Year For Jones

"Yeah, it's the National Football League," Jones said. "Any given Sunday. You have to make sure you are consistent when it comes down to it. We have a lot of things to correct, and we came out with the win.

"Yeah, when it comes to defense — the team in general — it always takes all 11. You never know when your time comes, and you take advantage each time you get. That's the main thing. At the end of the day, we got to get the drop stop. We appreciate it all the time with defense, so we got a drop stop."

