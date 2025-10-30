Patriots Christian Barmore Breaks Silence on Benching
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — While New England Patriots defensive tackle Christian Barmore was conspicuous by his absence from the first quarter of the team’s 32-13 victory over the Cleveland Browns in Week 8, he made his presence felt as the team took the practice fields adjacent to Gillette Stadium to begin Week 9.
Barmore, per head coach Mike Vrabel, was sidelined for what he deemed “disciplinary reasons. ”Though the fifth-year defensive starter may not have been in an overly divulgatory mood to share a copious amount of details, he did set the record straight in true Patriot fashion.
“I’ve moved on … next question,” Barmore told reporters at Gillette Stadium post practice when asked to revel the reason for his first-quarter benching. “It ain’t nothing. We’re just focused on the [Atlanta] Falcons [New England’s Week 9 opponent] … Let’s focus on the Falcons.”
Barmore, who made a surprisingly quick exit from the locker room after New England’s Week 8 victory, declined to speak with reporters. Shortly thereafter, Vrabel provided some insight as to why the was left on the sideline at the start of the team’s first home game since Sept. 28.
“I had to make a decision,” Vrabel said from his postgame podium. “My job is to protect the team, so when there's actions that I don't feel like are commensurate [or, in-line] with what we want to do here, I've got to make a decision, and we move on.”
Barmore’s benching surprised both fans and media alike. The Alabama product was not listed on the Patriots injury report and had played 65 percent of the defensive snaps through the first seven games of the season.
When he was finally inserted into the lineup in the second quarter, Barmore resumed his place as a force within the team’s defensive front seven. He finished the Week 8 win with one tackle and helped force an intentional grounding in the end zone that led to a late-fourth quarter safety. Barmore’s tackle against the Browns brought his season-long total to 12, along with two tackles-for-loss and four quarterback hits.
Christian Barmore is No Stranger to Overcoming Adversity
Barmore entered this season on the heels of recovering from a serious health scare. The 26-year-old missed the entirety of 2024 training camp and the preseason due to suffering from blood clots in his lungs. He eventually made his return in Week 11. However, just four games into his comeback attempt, he returned to the reserve/non-football injury list due to "recurring symptoms." He finished the season having logged only six tackles and one sack in four games.
Still, it should be noted that Barmore was on track to become one of the league’s premier defensive linemen prior to suffering his potentially life-threatening medical scare. His ability to push the pocket and take a stand against the run keeps him among the team’s premier defenders. Though he has typically aligned with the starters on New England’s 4-3 defensive sets, Barmore has been the team’s top choice to start as a right-side defender, opposite newly-acquired defensive lineman Milton Williams. Thus far, the pair have formed quite the formidable tandem.
With Barmore seemingly eager to remain healthy and lead by example, he appears intent on leaving the situation behind him in favor of putting his best effort on the field each day.
“It’s always about growing," Barmore said, when asked if there was anything he could take away from the experience. "It’s always about playing the way you’re supposed to be playing, how the coaches want us to play.”
Lastly, and perhaps most importantly, Barmore left no need for further investigation regarding his current standing with his head coach.
“That’s my guy,” Barmore said of his relationship with Vrabel. “Of course, we’re good.”
