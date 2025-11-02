Patriots Officially Tied for NFL's Best Record
After a sixth-straight win, the New England Patriots now have their longest win streak since a seven-game win streak in 2021.
The Patriots have extended their record of the most win streaks of at least six games in NFL history with 16. That's not all, though. New England is now the best team in the AFC and are now tied for the best record in the entire league after nine games — 7-2. The Indianapolis Colts share the title following a 27-20 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers in their week 9 matchup.
Green Bay also handed this latest accolade for the Pats due to the Packers' record now standing at 5-2-1.
New England Patriots Stand Atop the NFL
To get there, the Pats had to hold on to a close-call over Atlanta. They took down the Falcons by only one point at Gillette Stadium.
The Patriots also locked down several other records in the midst of rising to the top of the league standings under new head coach Mike Vrabel.
Quarterback Drake Maye has now thrown for two or more touchdowns in seven games this season; he is the first Patriot to do so in the first nine games of a season since New England legend Tom Brady in 2015. Wide receiver Stefon Diggs became the No. 29 player in NFL history to record 900 career receptions with his first catch of the game — an 11-yard touchdown reception. Diggs is now tied with Alabama alum Julio Jones as the fifth-fastest player in league history to reach the 900-reception mark; Cardi B's boyfriend did so in just 153 games.
Fellow WR DeMario Douglas also hit his stride. Over Atlanta, he surpassed his previous career high of 92 receiving yards in a single game. With 100 total receiving yards, Douglas posted his first game hitting the century mark in a NFL contest.
Despite the historic matinee matchup for the Patriots while simultaneously rising to the top — New England was not without their faults in their win over Atlanta.
The Patriots were favored by 4.5 points and did not cover with a final score of 24-23. Maye was sacked over five times (six) and threw an interception; the one-point win marked the closest score for the Patriots in well-over 365 days time. Running back Rhamondre Stevenson was also ruled out due to a toe injury, with could potentially be turf toe.
But, pretty or not, facts are facts. The Patriots have now risen to the top, with many fans enamored by the potential currently shown by the six-time Super Bowl champions.
