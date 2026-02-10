Patriots' Drake Maye Receives Support From Celtics Star

Drake Maye and the New England Patriots fell short of their championship dreams in Super Bowl LX over the weekend, garnering comparisons to another sports team in the city -- the Boston Celtics.

The Celtics had made the 2022 NBA Finals on the backs of stars Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown, but ultimately lost to the Golden State Warriors in six games. It was an oh-so-close moment for Boston's basketball team, but eventually paid off when they took home the title two years later.

So maybe Maye and the Patriots can learn from their cross-town (or cross-state, if you want to get technical about Foxboro's location in Massachusetts) friends. One of the Celtics' stars lent some advice to the Patriots' young gunslinger after the loss.

"He has a lot of potential in front of him," Brown said while streaming this week, "even though the Super Bowl was probably a performance that he, you know, doesn't feel great about in a sense."

Jaylen Brown about Maye’s SuperBowl loss:



“He has a lotta potential in front of him…I’ve been there, I’ve been to the finals and lost, I know what it feels like”



pic.twitter.com/NtiI61HnO1 — Riley ❄️ (@rileysbetter) February 10, 2026

Brown's right. Maye's Super Bowl debut left a lot to be desired. The NFL MVP runner-up went 27-for-43 for 295 yards and two touchdowns (although the stats prop up what was a dreadful showing). He also had three back-breaking turnovers, including a second strip sack of the second half that was returned for a touchdown. The Patriots lost 29-13.

Finding Similarities Between Patriots, Celtics After Super Bowl

But sometimes sports teams need to learn how to lose on the big stage before they can win. These Celtics finally cracked the glass ceiling when they rolled to their 18th title just two years after a Finals defeat that left Brown physically ill.

Jun 13, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown (7) handles the ball against Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (23) in game five of the 2022 NBA Finals at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images | Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images

"I've been there. I've been to the Finals and lost, and I know what that feels like," Brown continued. "I know what that summer feels like. I remember I got sick, physically. Like, we lost in the Finals to the Warriors, and I was so sick that I got sick. ... I was so sick, I really got sick."

After the game, Maye felt just as awful about his performance.

"Tonight, I'd like to have (it) back," Maye said postgame. "I'd like to go back to the beginning and redo it. There are so many plays that can decide and change the game ... There are numerous plays in the first half where I feel like I could have made a better throw or made a better decision. It really just comes down to who makes the plays and who doesn't. And they made plays tonight."

Maye has been known to frequent a Celtics game here and there since being drafted by New England in 2024. So he's seen the banners that hang from TD Garden, and the ones that hang in his home Gillette Stadium.

And just like Brown, maybe this loss in the Super Bowl is exactly what needs to happen to potentially make a Patriots seventh title feel that much sweeter.

Make sure you bookmark New England Patriots on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns, and so much more!