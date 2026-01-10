Patriots Release Hype Video, Hold Rally Before Chargers Game

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — The New England Patriots franchise is no stranger to audibly-pleasing catch phrases. In fact, these oftentimes snappy, inspirational words of wisdom eventually grow to become playoff marketing slogans.

From “Do Your Job” to “No Days Off” and ultimately the infamous “Patriot Way,” the Pats have created their share of publicity throughout two-plus successful decades. This season, New England has adopted “We all we got, we all we need” as its 2025-26 postseason rally cry. In addition to New England’s first responders and Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority (MBTA) workers, they recruited some notable local celebrities to share the message in their official hype video in advance of their Wild Card round matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Patriots legends Randy Moss, Tedy Bruschi, Julian Edelman, David Andrews, Rob Gronkowski, Devin McCourty, Andre Tippett, Boston Celtics superstars Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum, and even a surprising cameo by WWE superstar Kofi Kingston combined their voices in a 48-second video featuring members of the 14-3 Patriots preparing to take the field in the postseason.

WE ALL WE GOT. pic.twitter.com/BlrLXiOhr3 — z - New England Patriots (@Patriots) January 10, 2026

As the No. 2 seed in the AFC, the Patriots will host the Bolts at Gillette Stadium in the 8:00pm time slot. The game marks the Pats’ first playoff game within the friendly confines of their home field since 2019 — when the Tennessee Titans and then-head coach Mike Vrabel ended the Pats’ season in what became franchise legend Tom Brady’s final game with New England. The Pats are certainly hoping for a better outcome this weekend.

Patriots Hold Playoff Fan Rally

With their hype video providing the backdrop, former Patriots players Logan Mankins, Brian Hoyer and Rob Ninkovich joined host Mike “Sarge” Riley to host a pre-playoff rally at Patriot Place, the open-air marketplace surrounding Gillette Stadium.

In addition to high-energy music and team-themed ice sculptures, the aforementioned slogan —taken from the inspirational words of receiver Stefon Diggs — was adorened in red and blue neon. Fans in attendance were given the opportunity to cheer on their team before kickoff on Jan 11.

Scene setter: Former Patriots Logan Mankins, Brian Hoyer and Rob Ninkovich talk with Mike “Sarge” Riley … Stefon Diggs’ motivational words in lights … ice sculptures … and playoff energy at Patriots rally at Gillette. pic.twitter.com/M0pYkbV81l — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) January 10, 2026

The Patriots enter this game having won 33 playoff games since team owner Robert Kraft bought the franchise in 1994. The 33 wins rank third among ownership groups in NFL history and are the most by any team since he entered the NFL.

New England’s last playoff meeting against the Chargers resulted in a 41-29 divisional round victory on Jan. 19, 2019 at Gillette Stadium. Franchise legend Tom Brady threw for 349 yards and a touchdown while running back Sony Michel stole the show with three ground game scores. ThePatriots parlayed their win over the Bolts into subsequent victories over the Kansas City Chiefs (AFC Championship) and the Los Angeles Rams (Super Bowl LIII) en route to their sixth Super Bowl title in team history.

