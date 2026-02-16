10 Patriots Legends Who Could Ring Stadium Lighthouse Bell in 2026

Introduced in 2023 as a new way to “ring” in the start of each home game, the New England Patriots’ Keeper of the Light tradition has become a staple at Gillette Stadium the last three seasons.

Before the team runs out of the tunnel, a former player or celebrity takes their turn ringing an old bell atop the 22-story lighthouse overlooking the stadium. Patriots Hall of Famers (Tom Brady, Dante Scarnecchia, Andre Tippett) and Boston-based celebrities (Sam Jay, Kofi Kingston) have all rung it.

In 2025, the following people has the honor before the Patriots’ magical run to the Super Bowl: Devin and Jason McCourty, Donnie Wahlberg, Julian Edelman, Mark Wahlberg and the Boston Celtics, Lawrence Guy, David Andrews, Rob Gronkowski, Willie McGinest, Lawyer Milloy, LeGarrette Blount, Vince Wilfork, Ty Law, the entire Patriots offensive line (at the team’s Super Bowl rally) and Malcom Butler.

So who will ring it in 2026?

Here’s a list of some of my purely educated predictions for next season’s Keepers of the Light (because the celebrities are more one-offs and sporadic, I made a list of just former Patriots for this thought experiment):

Matthew Slater

Jan 13, 2018; Foxborough, MA, USA; New England Patriots wide receiver Matthew Slater (18) reacts after a play aga8inst the Tennessee Titans in the AFC Divisional playoff game at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images | David Butler II-Imagn Images

The mild-mannered Slater would be a great player to pick, a fan favorite who still remains local to the area. After his Hall of Fame-type career ended with his retirement in 2023, he spent the 2024 season as a coaching assistant under former teammate Jerod Mayo. A classic “aw yeah” atop the lighthouse would be a sight to see.

Matt Light

Dec 11, 2011; Landover, MD, USA; New England Patriots offensive tackle Matt Light (72) prepares to block Washington Redskins linebacker Brian Orakpo (98) during the second half at FedEX Field. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-Imagn Images | Brad Mills-Imagn Images

This past year, the Patriots started to bring back more and more franchise legends to ring the bell. But other than Andrews last season, no offensive linemen have been Keepers of the Light. The 2018 inductee into the team’s Hall of Fame, Light spent his entire career in New England, playing in five Super Bowls and winning three.

Tedy Bruschi

Feb 06, 2005; Jacksonville, FL, USA; Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Donovan McNabb (5) is hit by New England Patriots linebacker Tedy Bruschi (54) during Super Bowl XXXIX at Alltel Stadium. The Patriots defeated the Eagles 24-21. Mandatory Credit: Imagn Images | Imagn Images

Bruschi has in-season commitments to ESPN’s NFL coverage, but that wouldn’t stop him from ringing the bell in the preseason. If chosen, the legendary linebacker would be the sixth Patriots player who played prior to 2000 to be given the honor, joining Tippett, McGinest, Milloy, Law and Adam Vinatieri.

Richard Seymour

Nov 11, 2006; Foxborough, MA, USA; New England Patriots defensive lineman (93) Richard Seymour during the 4th quarter against the New York Jets at Gillette Stadium. Jets came away with the win 17 - 14. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images Copyright © David Butler II | David Butler II-Imagn Images

In 2023 and 2024, that season’s Patriots Hall of Fame inductee rang the bell (Scarnecchia, Edelman). Seymour was the team’s 2020 honoree and just missed out on his shot to climb atop the lighthouse. The three-time champion and Pro Football Hall of Famer would be a great choice.

Danny Amendola

Feb 5, 2017; Houston, TX, USA; New England Patriots wide receiver Danny Amendola (80) catches a pass ahead of Atlanta Falcons cornerback Brian Poole (34) in overtime during Super Bowl LI at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Two years ago, Butler rang the bell as part of a 10-year anniversary celebration of the Patriots’ Super Bowl XLIX title. Next year would be a perfect time for a key contributor of the 2016 team to get to celebrate. Who better than Amendola, who caught a touchdown and two-point conversion in the iconic comeback?

Adam Vinatieri

Feb 3, 2002; New Orleans, LA, USA; FILE PHOTO; New England Patriots kicker (4) ADAM VINATIERI celebrates after kicking a 48 yard field goal as time expired to win Super Bowl XXXVI against the St. Louis Rams at the Superdome 20-17. Mandatory Credit: Tony Tomsic-USA TODAY NETWORK | Tony Tomsic-Imagn Images

The team has only had one repeat bell ringer (Butler against Seattle in 2024 and Super Bowl LX), so it’s not out of the realm of possibility to bring someone back to do it again. Vinatieri rang the bell on Oct. 27, 2024, but could do it again to celebrate his induction into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Rodney Harrison

Feb 06, 2005; Jacksonville, FL, USA; New England Patriots safety Rodney Harrison (37) breaks up a pass intended for Philadelphia Eagles receiver Terrell Owens (81) during the Patriots 24-21 win in Super Bowl XXXIX at Alltel Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Imagn Images | Imagn Images

Just like Bruschi with ESPN, Harrison’s job with NBC might get in the way of a typical Sunday game. But for a preseason game or Thursday/Monday primetime game, the legendary safety would certainly draw a large crowd pop when he’s announced on the big screen.

Dion Lewis

Sep 27, 2015; Foxborough, MA, USA; New England Patriots running back Dion Lewis (33) carries the ball in the first quarter against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Gillette Stadium. New England defeated Jacksonville 51-17. Mandatory Credit: James Lang-Imagn Images | James Lang-Imagn Images

Two of the three running backs that helped the Patriots win Super Bowl LI have rung the bell in years past. James White did it in the final game of 2023, and Blount did the same in 2025. It might be time for Lewis to get a shot, who spent just three years in New England, but endeared himself to the fanbase in the process.

Brian Hoyer

Aug 27, 2011; Detroit, MI, USA; New England Patriots quarterback Brian Hoyer (8) drops back to pass during the second half at Ford Field. The Detroit Lions won 34 to 10. Mandatory Credit: Tim Fuller-Imagn Images | Tim Fuller-Imagn Images

Hoyer is a player who might not have shined on the field, but has quickly made himself known off of it. His podcast with Andrews has made waves across New England, and Hoyer remains local to participate in the team’s charitable efforts.

Max Lane

Jan 26, 1997; New Orleans, LA, USA; FILE PHOTO; Green Bay Packers defensive end Reggie White (92) battles New England Patriots tackle Max Lane (68) during Super Bowl XXXI at the Superdome. The Packers defeated the Patriots 35-21. Mandatory Credit: Imagn Images | RVR Photos-Imagn Images

Lane is another former Patriot who helps with alumni events in New England. The former offensive tackle was a starter on the team’s run to Super Bowl XXXI — which will be celebrating their 30th anniversary next season. Could be a good chance for another linemen to receive some love and recognition.

Other names of first-time bell ringers that could have made the list include Drew Bledsoe, Patrick Chung, Rob Ninkovich, Jermaine Wiggins, Sony Michel and Corey Dillon.

