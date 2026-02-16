10 Patriots Legends Who Could Ring Stadium Lighthouse Bell in 2026
Introduced in 2023 as a new way to “ring” in the start of each home game, the New England Patriots’ Keeper of the Light tradition has become a staple at Gillette Stadium the last three seasons.
Before the team runs out of the tunnel, a former player or celebrity takes their turn ringing an old bell atop the 22-story lighthouse overlooking the stadium. Patriots Hall of Famers (Tom Brady, Dante Scarnecchia, Andre Tippett) and Boston-based celebrities (Sam Jay, Kofi Kingston) have all rung it.
In 2025, the following people has the honor before the Patriots’ magical run to the Super Bowl: Devin and Jason McCourty, Donnie Wahlberg, Julian Edelman, Mark Wahlberg and the Boston Celtics, Lawrence Guy, David Andrews, Rob Gronkowski, Willie McGinest, Lawyer Milloy, LeGarrette Blount, Vince Wilfork, Ty Law, the entire Patriots offensive line (at the team’s Super Bowl rally) and Malcom Butler.
So who will ring it in 2026?
Here’s a list of some of my purely educated predictions for next season’s Keepers of the Light (because the celebrities are more one-offs and sporadic, I made a list of just former Patriots for this thought experiment):
Matthew Slater
The mild-mannered Slater would be a great player to pick, a fan favorite who still remains local to the area. After his Hall of Fame-type career ended with his retirement in 2023, he spent the 2024 season as a coaching assistant under former teammate Jerod Mayo. A classic “aw yeah” atop the lighthouse would be a sight to see.
Matt Light
This past year, the Patriots started to bring back more and more franchise legends to ring the bell. But other than Andrews last season, no offensive linemen have been Keepers of the Light. The 2018 inductee into the team’s Hall of Fame, Light spent his entire career in New England, playing in five Super Bowls and winning three.
Tedy Bruschi
Bruschi has in-season commitments to ESPN’s NFL coverage, but that wouldn’t stop him from ringing the bell in the preseason. If chosen, the legendary linebacker would be the sixth Patriots player who played prior to 2000 to be given the honor, joining Tippett, McGinest, Milloy, Law and Adam Vinatieri.
Richard Seymour
In 2023 and 2024, that season’s Patriots Hall of Fame inductee rang the bell (Scarnecchia, Edelman). Seymour was the team’s 2020 honoree and just missed out on his shot to climb atop the lighthouse. The three-time champion and Pro Football Hall of Famer would be a great choice.
Danny Amendola
Two years ago, Butler rang the bell as part of a 10-year anniversary celebration of the Patriots’ Super Bowl XLIX title. Next year would be a perfect time for a key contributor of the 2016 team to get to celebrate. Who better than Amendola, who caught a touchdown and two-point conversion in the iconic comeback?
Adam Vinatieri
The team has only had one repeat bell ringer (Butler against Seattle in 2024 and Super Bowl LX), so it’s not out of the realm of possibility to bring someone back to do it again. Vinatieri rang the bell on Oct. 27, 2024, but could do it again to celebrate his induction into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.
Rodney Harrison
Just like Bruschi with ESPN, Harrison’s job with NBC might get in the way of a typical Sunday game. But for a preseason game or Thursday/Monday primetime game, the legendary safety would certainly draw a large crowd pop when he’s announced on the big screen.
Dion Lewis
Two of the three running backs that helped the Patriots win Super Bowl LI have rung the bell in years past. James White did it in the final game of 2023, and Blount did the same in 2025. It might be time for Lewis to get a shot, who spent just three years in New England, but endeared himself to the fanbase in the process.
Brian Hoyer
Hoyer is a player who might not have shined on the field, but has quickly made himself known off of it. His podcast with Andrews has made waves across New England, and Hoyer remains local to participate in the team’s charitable efforts.
Max Lane
Lane is another former Patriot who helps with alumni events in New England. The former offensive tackle was a starter on the team’s run to Super Bowl XXXI — which will be celebrating their 30th anniversary next season. Could be a good chance for another linemen to receive some love and recognition.
Other names of first-time bell ringers that could have made the list include Drew Bledsoe, Patrick Chung, Rob Ninkovich, Jermaine Wiggins, Sony Michel and Corey Dillon.
