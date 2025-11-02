Patriots Country

Patriots DT Doing Whatever It Takes to Win

This New England Patriots defensive tackle deserves more credit for his contributions on the team's field goal unit.

Jul 23, 2025; Foxborough, MA, USA; New England Patriots defensive tackle Khyiris Tonga (95) walks to the practice field for training camp at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images
Ahead of play against the Atlanta Falcons, one member of the New England Patriots is finally getting the attention he deserves.

Khyiris Tonga of the Patriots' field goal team is the last lineman on the edge of the protection in a conventional tight end spot. During Week 8 against the Cleveland Browns, the Browns loaded up over Tonga for a field goal block as time expired in the first half. The defensive tackle held his ground long enough before eventually giving way to three Cleveland rushers, and allowed rookie placekicker Andy Borregales’ kick to sail through the uprights.

To those who pay special attention on field goals, its is becoming quite clear that a pattern is developing in opposing teams often sending in two or three rushers at the corner of protection in an effort to potentially block a kick from Borregales.

Khyiris Tonga Willing To Risk it All for Win Over Atlanta

Patriots' special teams coordinator Jeremy Springer recently said Tonga embraces his role on the roster to the fullest extent, while also implying he deserves more credit than given.

“It’s a thankless job to say the least,” Springer said to Chris Mason of MassLive on Thursday afternoon. "[But] he embraces it. He comes out every single time and wants to be on the unit. That shows you the kind of kid he is. You’re never going to get talked about playing that position, to be honest, and he doesn’t care. He wants to win. He wants to win for the team. And that’s why he’s on that unit.”

Tonga was signed by the Patriots as an unrestricted free agent on March 14, 2025. He was originally a seventh-round draft selection by Chicago after playing four seasons at BYU.

Minnesota Vikings defensive tackle Khyiris Tonga
In college, he appeared in 50 career games, totaling 130 tackles, 7 1/2 sacks, 12 passes defensed and two forced fumbles.

The defensive tackle has currently posted 103 total tackles and one fumble recovery across his five years in the league.

It has also been recently reported that the entire Pats' coaching staff has been impressed with Tonga's willingness to fly under the radar while still putting in the hard work.

“You’re pretty much just giving yourself up to sacrifice for the team,” Springer said. “That’s that position. It’s a tough one to play. You’ve gotta have good feet. You’ve gotta have good power. You’ve gotta be able to sit down in a chair (as a blocker)," Jeremy Springer said of Khyiris Tonga. "You’ve gotta be able to take on (blockers) and die a slow death sometimes and get hit like that.”

With Tonga's protection, Borregales has gone eight for eight in his field goals over the last five games.

JENNIFER STREETER

Jennifer Streeter graduated with a B.A. in journalism from Texas A&M and received her Master of Science from Columbia University's Graduate School of Journalism. At both schools, she focused on an emphasis of sports reporting. A former athlete herself, "Jenny" was a varsity soccer player and comes from a family who participated in NCAA athletics. She has covered everything from the 2025 Hughes Bowl, SEC football, Ivy League athletics, the 2023 ALCS and the 2023 World Series, the WNBA, and much more.

