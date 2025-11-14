Patriots' Mike Vrabel Gives Positive Update on Injured DT
The New England Patriots, playing on a short week, were able to come away with a 27-14 victory over the New York Jets at Gillette Stadium. It came at a price though, as defensive tackle Milton Williams was given a questionable designation early in the first quarter with an ankle injury. He would later be ruled out of the game, and didn't return for the team's eighth-straight win.
The Patriots Avoided a Scare With Milton Williams
According to head coach Mike Vrabel, it was his decision to rule Williams out, citing that it was made with the team's best interests in mind.
"I made a decision that I felt like we should probably start treating that thing and get ahead of it," Vrabel said postgame. "See where he's at tomorrow and the next couple of days ... He wanted to try to go and he was out here standing with me when guys are coming in (after the game) and he's excited for them. I appreciate his leadership, but I just made a decision that I felt like was best for the team, for his instance."
Williams got rolled up on the Patriots' first defensive drive of the game, which resulted in a Justin Fields rushing touchdown. The team has continued to struggle in the opening series of each week, allowing their eighth opening-drive score in 11 weeks — seven of them being touchdowns.
Though Williams would return to the field later in the first half (he would end the game without a tackle), Vrabel's decision came after the halftime break. Though he was ruled out, that didn't keep him from staying involved.
When Christian Barmore recorded his first sack of the season, his fellow defensive tackle took to social media to congratulate his teammate.
With Williams out, the Patriots got big impacts from some other pieces along the defensive front seven. Barmore brought down Fields, while Elijah Ponder (sack) and Anfernee Jennings (fumble recovery) each made plays of their own.
It's a smart idea for Vrabel and the team to get ahead of Williams' recovery. In a game where the Patriots had control for most of the night against a rival they were supposed to beat, having Williams get a jumpstart on recovery after playing two games in five days is likely the right course of action.
The Patriots will now plan to face the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 12, and Williams will be a player to watch ahead of that game. His ankle injury, along with Kayshon Boutte's hamstring, Rhamondre Stevenson's toe, Christian Elliss' hip, and Austin Hooper's concussion will all be closely monitored as New England goes for it's 10th win of the season.
