Patriots Place Fan-Favorite WR on Injured Reserve

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — New England Patriots receiver Mack Hollins has become a fan favorite throughout Pats Nation, due [largely, in part] to his consistency and reliability.

Since signing a two-year contract with the Patriots this offseason, the eight-year veteran has not only become one of quarterback Drake Maye’s most reliable pass-catchers, but also one of the locker room’s most prominent leaders.

Unfortunately, the Pats will be without the services for the popular pass-catcher for the next four games. Hollins, as confirmed by the NFL’s transaction wire, has been placed on injured reserve with an abdominal injury. Per league regulations, he will be forced to sit out the remaining two games on the Pats’ regular-season schedule, as well two potential playoff games.

Hollins has been listed on the Pats’ injury report throughout the week due to an abdomen injury. Yet, little else was made public about his health setback until he was declared out for New England’s upcoming Week 17 contest against the New York Jets. The 32-year-old did not have an injury designation during the Pats’ Week 16 matchup in Baltimore.

Replacing Mack Hollins Will Be No Easy Task for Patriots

Dec 21, 2025; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; New England Patriots wide receiver Mack Hollins (13) makes a catch against Baltimore Ravens safety Kyle Hamilton (14) during the first half of the game at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: James Lang-Imagn Images | James Lang-Imagn Images

Hollins’ blend of size, speed and strength will be difficult to replicate within the Patriots lineup. At his best, he is an apt blocker, capable of making an impact in the run game as well as aiding in pass protection. At 6’4", 221-pounds, the Rockville, Virginia native also cuts an imposing figure that has made him a popular target in the red zone. Through 15 games to date, he currently ranks third on the team in receiving yards (550) and has scored three touchdowns. The UNC product’s ability to play multiple positions within New England’s offense has earned him the attention of opposing defenses.

Perhaps as important as his on-field prowess, is the ex-Tar Heel’s work ethic — a trait which has already endeared him to his new head coach. As such, Hollins’ skill set and eccentric personality and habits — which include walking around barefoot as much as possible, and eating without utensils — has helped the man who has earned the nickname “Tarzan” continue to tame New England’s receivers room this season, and potentially beyond.

With receiver Kayshon Boutte also out for Week 17, the Pats chose not to elevate another receiver from their practice squad for this game. Accordingly, New England will enter the matchup against the Jets with veteran Stefon Diggs, rookie Efton Chism III and speedster DeMario Douglas — who was designated as questionable on the Pats’ final injury and practice participation report of the week.

