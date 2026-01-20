Patriots Projected To Select Massive OT In Latest Mock Draft

The New England Patriots still have football to be played this season. That doesn't mean we still can't look a few months ahead to what will come from the 2026 NFL Draft in April.

There are a few holes on a Patriots roster that's two wins away from their seventh Super Bowl title, including depth along the edges, offensive tackle and safety. Will New England dip into any of those positions when it's on the clock?

In Pro Football Focus' latest mock draft, the Patriots are selecting Iowa offensive tackle Gennings Dunker with the 30th overall pick in the first round. The 22-year-old prospect has anchored the Hawkeyes' offensive line the last couple of seasons, and offers a massive frame (6-foot-5, 315 lbs) to throw opposite rookie Will Campbell at left tackle.

PFF wrote that, "although Morgan Moses has been solid for the Patriots this season, he’ll be 35 years old in March. New England should set out to find his long-term replacement in this draft. Dunker was better in 2024, logging an elite 90.2 PFF overall grade, but still put together a solid 2025 campaign with 75.0-plus PFF grades in pass protection and as a run blocker."

The Patriots Could Replace Morgan Moses In '26?

Dunker spent most of his college days at right tackle, but does have experience kicking inside. He started one game for Iowa at right guard in 2022. He's a lumbering prospect that has excellent hands, but can sometimes struggle with adjusting mid-play.

The former three-star recruit could be an interesting replacement for Moses, who's in his first year of a three-year contract with the Patriots. In the team's AFC Divisional win over the Houston Texans, Moses didn't allow a single pressure and was named PFF's Offensive Player of the Week.

While he's been a solid addition to a much improved unit, he's aging and it could be smart to eventually find his replacement. Drake Maye has been sacked a number of times this season, and could be helped out by an offensive line that keeps him upright in the pocket.

Should the Patriots draft Dunker, he'd be the first Iowa player to be selected by the team since they took offensive guard Mike Elgin in 2007.

