Patriots Re-Sign DT for Playoff Game vs. Chargers

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — As the New England Patriots begin to prepare in earnest for their playoff showdown against the Los Angeles Chargers at Gillette Stadium this weekend, a familiar face on defense will be joining them.

The Pats have officially announced that defensive tackle Jeremiah Pharms Jr. has been signed to the practice squad. The 29-year-old recently cleared waivers after having been released from New England’s active roster on Jan. 3.

Pharms played in three games in 2025 and has accumulated three total tackles. He was elevated from the practice squad for the Pats’ Week 12 game against the Cincinnati Bengals (11/23) and their Week 13 contest vs. the New York Giants (12/1). Pharms was then was signed to the 53-man roster on Dec. 27 and saw action as a reserve against the New York Jets (12/28) in Week 17.

A three-year NFL veteran, Pharms originally joined New England in July 2022, after playing for the Pittsburgh Maulers of the USFL. The 6-foot-2, 300-pounder, spent the entire 2022 season on the practice squad, and then after starting the 2023 season on the practice squad was signed to the 53-man roster. Pharms was released by New England on Sept. 6, 2025, and signed to the practice squad on Sept. 9. He has played in 31 games with five starts and has 45 total tackles and 2 sacks.

Jeremiah Pharms Boosts Defense, Patriots Release CB Brandon Crossley

Nov 17, 2024; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots defensive tackle Jeremiah Pharms Jr. (98) lines up against the Los Angeles Rams during the second half at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | Eric Canha-Imagn Images

Pharms adds notable depth to the Patriots front seven, particularly on run defense. Just one week removed from allowing 111 yards and a touchdown to New York Jets’ running back Breece Hall, the Pats held the entire Miami Dolphins team under the 100-yard mark, surrendering just 63 yards on 25 carries. However, it should be noted that Miami’s top rusher, De’Von Achane, was sidelined for last weekend’s season-finale.

Before facing Hall and the Jets in Week 17, the Pats run defense had been trampled by Baltimore Ravens’ All-Pro Derrick Henry (18 carries -128 yards -2 rushing touchdowns), Buffalo Bills dual-threat back James Cook (22-107-2), the New York Giants duo of Tyrone Tracy and Devin Singletary (22-104-1) and Cincinnati Bengals rusher Chase Brown (19-107-0).

Despite finishing the regular season ranking sixth in run defense, the Pats will need as much strength and depth along their front seven as possible for this weekend’s playoff matchup. Linebacker Robert Spillane (ankle) and defensive tackle Khyiris Tonga (foot) are working to return from injury, while star defensive tackle Milton Williams recently returned from an ankle sprain. At the very least, Pharms presence during practice will be valuable in helping New England to prepare for the Chargers’ rushing attack.

In order to accommodate Pharms’ re-signing, the Patriots released cornerback Brandon Crossley from the practice squad.

Crossley, 24, was originally signed by New England as a rookie free agent on May 9, 2025, out of Southern Methodist. The 5-foot-11, 186-pounder, was released on Aug. 26, signed to the practice squad on Aug. 27 and released from the practice squad on Aug. 28. He was re-signed to the practice squad on Nov. 26. Crossley began his college career at Colorado State for one season (2019) before transferring to SMU (2020-24). He registered 146 total tackles, 6 interceptions and 30 passes defensed during his college career.

Make sure you bookmark New England Patriots on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns, and so much more!