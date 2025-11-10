Patriots' Rookie RB Finally Breaks Out vs. Buccaneers
Finally. For those clamoring for TreVeyon Henderson to finally get involved in the New England Patriots' offense, Week 10 at Tampa Bay was exhibit A.
The rookie running back — often limited in the team's statistical production department — carried the ball 14 times to the tune of 150 total yards from scrimmage and two long touchdowns in the team's 28-23 win.
In the wake of starter Rhamondre Stevenson's lingering toe injury that's sidelined him for back-to-back games, Henderson was poised for a larger role. Against the Buccaneers, Henderson's larger role truly came. Second-year Terrell Jennings was quickly ruled out of the game with a knee injury, and with D'Ernest Johnson still not fully up to speed with the playbook, it was Henderson's time to shine.
TreVeyon Henderson Finally Breaks A Long Run
He wasn't the only Patriots rookie to explode for a long touchdown. Wide receiver Kyle Williams caught his first pass in weeks for a 72 yard catch-and-run for the team's first score of the afternoon.
"(Kyle's) fast, you're not gonna catch him," quarterback Drake Maye said. "Him and 32, TreVeyon, if they get going, you're not catching them."
His first touchdown, coming on the first drive of the second half, gave New England a commanding 21-10 lead. The 55-yard scamper was just the second score of his young NFL career and laid the groundwork for the Patriots to start building another blowout.
Then the team — like most games in their seven-game winning streak — became passive in the second half. While Henderson got the ball multiple times, poorly executed toss plays and zone runs off tackle didn't amount to anything and let the Buccaneers climb back into the game. At one point, Tampa Bay quarterback Baker Mayfield was looking like he was going to lead the hosts to an impressive game-changing drive to take the lead.
Will the Patriots Utilize the Rookie More in 2025?
After an ensuing stop by the defense, Henderson's second touchdown game to truly ice the game. On a toss sweep off the left tackle, Henderson got a critical lead block from defensive tackle-turned-fullback Khyiris Tonga and burst down the left sideline. He was untouched for the entire run, and had so much space from anyone on the Buccaneers' defense that he was able to "ask" the Patriots sideline if he should score or not.
Verdict? Score. Henderson crossed the white line to complete the 69-yard rush and his first two-score game as a Patriot. It's a much needed breakout for the Ohio State draft pick, who had gone nearly two months without a true breakout game.
Now, the Patriots — injured and all in the backfield — have what they hope to be their future star running back firing on all cylinders.
"Those are important. We needed it," head coach Mike Vrabel said. "Situational football. We'll talk through all those things. And again, he was thinking the right thing. And today in the game, the way that it was, they needed two touchdowns. I think it was okay, but we made it a little closer. We knew it would be difficult coming down here, but two explosive plays."
