Patriots’ Run Game Takes Spotlight After Clinching Playoff Spot

The New England Patriots’ 28–24 win over the Ravens will be hanging in the Louvre anytime soon.

Sure, Drake Maye’s fourth-quarter moon ball to Kyle Williams was an absolute dime. But outside of that? This game was played on Baltimore’s terms, which meant it got ugly fast. Like “hail-mary turning into an interception” ugly.

And still, somehow, New England survived it. They lost bodies like it was a preseason depth chart purge. They got gashed for 128 rushing yards by the human snowplow known as Derrick Henry. They stared down an 11-point hole and every excuse to fold.

Instead, they leaned in, bit down on the mouthguard, and dragged the Ravens into the mud with them. No style points. No apologies. Just a gritty, teeth-clenched win that counts the same in the standings.

Is the Patriots’ Shotgun Run Game Finally Turning a Corner?

The Patriots have quietly been one of the league’s nastiest run-stopping units, holding teams to just 95.1 rushing yards per game. But that front has been taped together lately, and it finally showed. Last week, the Buffalo Bills ripped New England for 168 yards and two scores on the ground, both season highs.

Zoom out, and the trend gets louder. Over the last five games, opponents are chewing up 130.4 rushing yards per contest after managing just 75.4 over the first nine. That’s less “brick wall” and more “bend-and-break.”

On the other side of the ball, there might be something cooking. Analyst Taylore Kyles broke it down on Patriots on CLNS, posting a clip on X asking the right question: "Have the Patriots unlocked something in the run game? “I’m loving what’s going on with their shotgun run game.” @tkyles39 explains why he has loved what he’s seen from this lately"

Have the Patriots unlocked something in the run game?



"I'm loving what's going on with their shotgun run game." @tkyles39 explains why he has loved what he's seen from this lately

That could matter, because the next evolution of this offense probably isn’t QB scrambles. It’s the boring stuff. The checkdowns. The quick game. The take-what-the-defense-gives-you plays. Drake Maye has already reined in his instinct to tuck it and run just to move the chains. He’s staying mobile, slipping pressure, and keeping his eyes downfield. The real test? When defenses cap the deep shots, can he flip the script without forcing it?

Baltimore offers an interesting litmus test. The Baltimore Ravens rank fifth in EPA per rush but just 23rd in success rate, boom-or-bust football. The Patriots have mirrored that profile since getting rookie TreVeyon Henderson more involved. Since Week 8, New England sits 10th in EPA per rush but 26th in success rate. Explosive flashes, inconsistent rhythm.

And as Busta Rhymes once put it best: if you fall down and bump your head, you’ve gotta switch it on ’em. That might be exactly where this Patriots offense is headed. Less chaos, more counters, and a whole lot more chess than checkers.

