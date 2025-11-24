Patriots Share Postgame Moment With Absent LB
The New England Patriots beat the Cincinnati Bengals in a grimy, 26-20 effort in Week 12. It was the first win of the season where linebacker Jahlani Tavai didn't suit up — the team was 7-0 when he was in the lineup. After the game, the team made sure to include Tavai in their postgame celebration in the locker room.
"We were able to share some time with Jahlani back home," head coach Mike Vrabel said. "That was cool, and again, we'll look to rejoin him shortly."
Tavai was on the injury report all week for what the team listed as personal reasons. On the final injury report of the week, Tavai was ruled out. He had previously missed the first four games of the season with a calf injury he suffered during OTAs.
The veteran linebacker — who's in his fifth year with New England — didn't make the trip to Cincinnati, where the Patriots won their ninth-straight game. As a result, his teammates wanted to bring the victory celebration to him.
Jahlani Tavai Missed The Patriots' Ninth-Straight Win
"We came in and were able to get him on a FaceTime and just talk to him," cornerback Christian Gonzalez said. "It's been great to be able to talk to him and see his face and see the smiles. Just continuous praise for him and his family. We love them like brothers, so just continuing to pray for him and ask anybody to pray for him as well."
It wasn't the best effort by the Patriots, who missed Tavai's tackling ability in the middle of the field. The beaten-up Bengals were able to move the ball fluidly in the middle of the Pats' defense, and it came down to multiple pass breakups on what would have been a game-winning drive to have New England clinch the NFL's best record at 10-2.
"Being able to force the quarterback to get rid of the football," Vrabel said. "We can focus on that, just how we recover because these are long games. Long games, and they are decided by a few plays. In the end, we made a few more than they did."
It's unclear if Tavai will return for the Patriots' next game — a primetime clash with the New York Giants back at home. In his stead, Jack Gibbens and Marte Mapu will continue to play more on that side of the ball.
