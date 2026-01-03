Patriots Elevate Two Players for Dolphins Game

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. – The New England Patriots have made a pair of additions to their game day roster in anticipation of hosting their regular-season finale against the Miami Dolphins this weekend at Gillette Stadium.

The Patriots have officially elevated offensive lineman Brenden Jaimes and defensive lineman Leonard Taylor III to the active roster from the practice squad for this upcoming Week 18 showdown with the Dolphins.

Jaimes was initially signed by New England to the practice squad on Sept. 1. The 26-year-old was elevated for the Pats’ Week 4 game against the Carolina Panthers (9/28) and their Week 13 tilt against the New York Giants (12/1) and saw action on special teams. The 6-foot-5, 300-pounder, was signed to the 53-man roster from the practice squad on Dec. 23.

He originally entered the NFL as a fifth-round draft pick by the Los Angeles Chargers in the 2021 NFL Draft out of Nebraska. He was signed by the Tennessee Titans as an unrestricted free agent on April 17 and was released on Aug. 26. Overall, he has played in 48 regular season games with three starts at center in 2023 and saw action in two postseason games.

Taylor is being elevated for the third time in 2025 after being elevated for the Week 15 games against the Buffalo Bills (12/14) and the Week 13 contest with the New York Jets (12/28). The 23-year-old was signed by New England to the practice squad on Oct. 16.

He originally entered the NFL as a rookie free agent with the New York Jets out of Miami (Fla.) in 2024. The 6-foot-3, 305-pounder, has played in 18 NFL games and has 33 total tackles, 1.5 sacks and two passes defensed. He was released by the Jets on Oct. 14 after seeing action in two games in 2025.

Patriots Release DT Jeremiah Pharms, Jr.

August 8, 2024; Foxborough, MA, USA; New England Patriots defensive tackle Jeremiah Pharms Jr. (98) watches from the sideline during the second half against the Carolina Panthers at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | Eric Canha-Imagn Images

The pair of roster elevations cap an eventful day for the Patriots on the NFL’s transaction wire. Earlier in the day, the team bounced that left tackle Will Campbell and defensive tackle Milton Williams have been activated to the 53-man roster from injured reserve. In order to accommodate the activations, New England released veteran defender Jeremiah Pharms, Jr.

Pharms has played in three games in 2025 and has accumulated three total tackles. He was elevated from the practice squad for New England’s Week 12 contest against the Cincinnati Bengals (11/23) and Week 13 vs. the Giants (12/1.) He was subsequently signed to the 53-man roster on Dec. 27 and saw action as a reserve against the Jets (12/28) in Week 17. Pharms originally joined New England on July 19, 2022, after playing for the Pittsburgh Maulers of the USFL.

The 6-foot-2, 300-pounder, spent the entire 2022 season on the practice squad and then after starting the 2023 season on the practice squad was signed to the 53-man roster. Pharms was released by New England on Sept. 6 and signed to the practice squad on Sept. 9. He has played in 31 games with five starts and has 45 total tackles and 2 sacks.

Make sure you bookmark New England Patriots on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns, and so much more!