Patriots Sign Jeremiah Pharms, Elevate Two Defenders vs. Jets

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. – As the New England Patriots make their way to East Rutherford, NJ for a Week 17 showdown with the New York Jets, they have made a series of roster moves in hopes of repairing a roster which has presently been decimated by injuries.

The Pats have confirmed the signing of defensive tackle Jeremiah Pharms Jr. to the 53-man roster from the practice squad. In addition, cornerback Kobee Minor and defensive lineman Leonard Taylor III have been elevated to the active roster from the scout team for this Week 17 game at MetLife Stadium.

Pharms has played in two games in this season, after being elevated for New England’s Week 12 victory against the Cincinnati Bengals and their Week 13 win over the New York Giants. Pharms originally joined New England in July 2022, after playing for the Pittsburgh Maulers of the USFL. The 6-foot-2, 300-pounder, spent the entire 2022 season on the practice squad and then after starting the 2023 season on the practice squad was signed to the 53-man roster.

Pharms was released by New England on Sept. 6, but was quickly re-signed to to the practice squad on Sept. 9. Throughout his career as a Patriots, he has played in 30 games with five starts and has 44 total tackles and 2 sacks.

Minor, Taylor Will Add Depth at Key Defensive Positions vs. Jets

Aug 6, 2025; Foxborough, MA, USA; New England Patriots cornerback Kobee Minor (19) heads towards fans to sign autographs after training camp at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | Eric Canha-Imagn Images

Minor was drafted by New England in the seventh round of the 2025 NFL draft out of Memphis with the 257th overall pick. The 5-foot-11, 188-pounder, was released by New England on Aug. 26 and signed to the practice squad on Aug. 27. The 23-year-old was elevated for the Pats’ Week 2 game against the Miami Dolphins and Week 3 against the Pittsburgh Steelers — both games in which he played on special teams.

Despite being selected as this year’s “Mr. Irrelevant” in April’s draft, Minor brings a blend of speed and physicality to both the secondary and special teams coverage units which could make him an asset against the Jets in Week 17.

Taylor is being elevated for the second time in 2025 after making his New England debut in Week 15 against the Buffalo Bills on defense. The 23-year-old originally was signed by New England to the practice squad on Oct. 16. He entered the NFL as a rookie free agent with the Jets out of Miami (Fla.) in 2024.

The 6-foot-3, 305-pounder, has played in 17 NFL games and has 29 total tackles, 1½ sacks and 2 passes defensed. He was released by the Jets on Oct. 14, after seeing action in two games in 2025. His presence should help to mitigate the absence of defensive tackle Milton Williams, who remains on injured reserve after returning to the practice fields at the beginning of the week.

The Patriots announced earlier in the day that receiver Mack Hollins has been placed on injured reserve due to an abdominal injury. Per NFL regulations, the popular veteran must remain sidelined for the Pats’ final two regular-season games, as well as their first two playoff games — should they advance beyond their first postseason game.

