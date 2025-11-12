Patriots Sign RB to Practice Squad
The New England Patriots made several key practice squad adjustments ahead of their Week 11 TNF matchup.
The Patriots signed running back Jonathan Ward to the practice squad while also releasing wide receiver Brenden Rice. These latest adjustments come in the midst of New England claiming a 28-23 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and remaining the best team in the AFC while also being tied with the Indianapolis Colts and the Denver Broncos for the best record in the entire league (8-2).
Mike Vrabel and Co. Make Practice Squad Adjustments
New head coach Mike Vrabel said at his Nov. 11 press conference that the Patriots remain focused on improving and moving upwards as a franchise.
"You just try to improve, part of that is youth. Part of that is speed and some of that is skill, size and there's a lot of things that you look at when you build a roster and try to build a team," Vrabel said. "You're trying to get the best fit of players."
The news of Ward's release comes after he was originally signed to New England's practice squad but was similarly released on Nov. 4, and has spent time across the NFL with the Arizona Cardinals, New York Jets, Tennessee Titans, Pittsburgh Steelers and the New York Giants. The RB has seen play in 47 games and has 22 rushing attempts for 91 yards and six receptions for 52 yards with one touchdown.
Ward's release should not come as a surprise to fans — the Patriots have plenty of talent in the WR room with players such as Stefon Diggs and developing talent Efton Chism III.
The release of Rice comes after he was originally drafted by the Los Angeles Chargers in the fifth round of the 2024 NFL Draft coming out of Southern California. The WR saw action in three games as a rookie, primarily on special teams, before finishing the year on injured reserve. In addition to now being released by the Pats, Rice was also released by the Chargers back in Aug., 2025.
Rice was signed by New England to the practice squad less than seven days prior to his release on Nov. 4, 2025.
On Nov. 8, the Patriots elevated linebacker Darius Harris and running back D'Ernest Johnson from the practice squad to the active roster. Harris has also played in seven postseason games and has two total tackles. Johnson is in his seventh year in the league.
