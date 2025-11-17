Patriots' Stefon Diggs Sues Influencer After Sexual Assault Allegations
New England Patriots' wide receiver Stefon Diggs has reportedly filed a libel lawsuit against Christopher Blake Griffith.
The lawsuit was obtained by TMZ Sports, in which Diggs filed on Oct. 1 after an alleged incident at Stefon's Rockville, Maryland home in May 2023 involving Griffith. Diggs says he, along with Griffith and other influencers, attended a local club after a charity basketball game in Washington, D.C., before later returning to Stefon's home. The New England wide receiver says he then went to his bedroom, while his assistant asked Griffith to leave. Reportedly, two years later, Diggs says Griffith has made false statements about the evening and has alleged a violent incident that Diggs orchestrated.
Griffith said Stefon "drugged and sexually assaulted" him, before conspiring to have him killed in order to "suppress his gay/bisexual secrets from becoming exposed." Diggs has since filed a libel lawsuit.
Griffith is currently being represented by Jake Lebowitz, with Diggs seeking an unspecified amount for damages and attorneys' fees.
"Mr. Griffith is looking forward to showing the world in Court that regardless of the fairy tale fabricated by Mr. Diggs' high-priced New York Lawyers, he is the victim of Mr. Diggs' unwanted sexual advances and his brother's violent attacks," Lebowitz said, according to TMZ.
Diggs says Griffith not only posted the aforementioned allegations to his tens of thousands of followers, but also tagged the NFL and Patriots social media accounts, as well as Uggs, a company of which Diggs has a sponsorship deal.
Stefon Diggs Remains Focused on NFL Play
Diggs has had a busy 2025 season. The 6'0", 191-pound WR has posted 659 receiving yards and three touchdowns across 11 games played. Most recently against the New York Jets, Diggs led the Week 11 game in receiving yards with 105 in addition to also welcoming his son with superstar rapper and girlfriend Cardi B.
His career total stats currently sit at at 11,150 receiving yards and 73 touchdowns.
Diggs was signed by the Patriots as an unrestricted free agent from Houston in March of 2025 and was originally drafted by the Minnesota Vikings in the fifth-round of the 2015 NFL Draft.
He has registered six consecutive seasons with over 1,000 yards receiving (2018-23) and four consecutive seasons with over 100 receptions (2020-23). Diggs has also posted five seasons with 100 receptions. If he registers 100 receptions in 2025, he will join Antonio Brown and Brandon Marshall as the only league players in history with six 100-reception seasons.
