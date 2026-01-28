Patriots Explosive Rookie RB Continues Practicing as Kick Returner

On the opening kickoff of the New England Patriots' preseason slate, rookie running back TreVeyon Henderson took it 100 yards for a touchdown. Almost immediately, it felt like a different season was coming up for the Patriots.

And while it rings true that the Patriots have wildly surpassed expectations this season — winning 14 games en route to the Super Bowl — Henderson hasn't found the same success as a kick returner.

The rookie has been replaced by rookies wide receivers Efton Chism III and Kyle Williams, and fellow running back D'Ernest Johnson to return kicks. But why?

Henderson explained to reporters this week that it's not something he's given up. In fact, he continues to get reps during practice each week.

"Coach (Mike) Vrabel always tells us to prepare as a starter, and so even though I’m not first on the depth chart on kick return, we still get reps in practice," Henderson said. "I'm still preparing as a starter because you never know when guys may go down, and you're time may be up. It's something that coach Vrabes does a good job of keeping us all ready for when that time comes."

Earlier in the season, special teams coordinator Jeremy Springer shined some light onto why Henderson hasn't been used as a kick returner more. After running back Antonio Gibson went down with an ACL tear, the Patriots were left to just two backs on their active roster.

"Two running backs on the roster," Springer said, per 98.5 The Sports Hub's Alex Barth. "You don't want to get someone like that hurt. He's a valuable piece of what we do offensively."

Will Henderson Return Kicks In Super Bowl LX?

The team would later promote Terrell Jennings from the practice squad, and acquire Johnson (who'd take over the kick returning duties), but even with the added depth, Henderson hasn't been on the field to return the kicks.

"He's working back there and he's always ready so when the time comes, whether it's this week or next week," Springer said, "he's working at it just like he was a starter."

It's been tough sledding for Henderson to truly get his footing in the Patriots' offense this postseason. In the AFC championship against Denver, he played a season-low four snaps. He credited the game plans, and caliber of defenses they're going up against, for why he's been limited in production.

Super Bowl LX could be different, through. It'll help that they're aren't playing in cold weather.

"It’s gonna be good to get away from the cold weather, the snow for a little bit," Henderson said. "Honestly, we’ve embraced that type of weather, but it will be good for us."

