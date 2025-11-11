Patriots Rookie Plays Like Veteran vs. Buccaneers
The New England Patriots are victorious for a seventh consecutive week after a 28-23 victory against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 10 at Raymond James Stadium.
The victory cake's icing was frosted on by Patriots rookie running back TreVeyon Henderson. The second-round pick out of Ohio State scored a pair of touchdowns, including a 69-yard run in the fourth quarter with less than two minutes to go to take a two-score lead. Henderson nearly pulled back with the timing of the game up in the air, but the Patriots coaching staff gave him the go-ahead to score.
"Those were important, we needed it. [It's] situational football – we'll talk through all those things. And again, he was thinking the right thing and today, in the game, the way that it was – they needed two touchdowns, I think it was okay," Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel said postgame.
"But we made it a little closer – we knew it would be difficult coming down here. But two explosive plays and then I think Kyle [Williams'] play early – we really needed that one. That was the one that we were talking about, just needing one play and he hit it, and it was great to see him have that success."
Henderson Shows Smarts in TD Run
The score was Henderson's second of the game, proving that he could be a star running back for the offense. It was easily Henderson's best game as a pro and he will need many more down the line in order to get the Patriots where they want to go.
"Honestly, I really just thank God," Henderson said. "It was a tough game. It was a really tough game and we knew it was going to be tough going into it."
"[There were] a lot of ups and downs during that game. Specifically, during those down moments, I was just trying my best to lean on God to pick me up and give me the strength to keep going, and He was there in that moment to lift me up and give me the strength to push through. I give the credit to my teammates, as well. They fought hard. We all fought hard and we are a team. I couldn't have done it without those guys and the guys up front."
Henderson ran the ball 14 times for 147 yards and two touchdowns, giving him the rightful spot as the Pats' top running back. If he continues to play at this high level, the Patriots might be the team to beat in the AFC.
