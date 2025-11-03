Pair of Patriots Players Score Touchdowns With Heavy Hearts
Ahead of the New England Patriots' 24-23 victory over the Atlanta Falcons, two members of the offense received heartbreaking news.
The uncle of wide receiver DeMario Douglas -- who was a close family friend of running back Terrell Jennings -- passed away over the weekend. He was shot and killed in Florida, Douglas told NFL Network's Cameron Wolfe, and both young Patriots came into Week 9 with heavy hearts.
It's only fitting that both of them found the end zone in the win.
In the first quarter, Douglas rolled out of the backfield and was on the receiving end of Drake Maye's first touchdown pass of the afternoon. Later in the quarter, Jennings pounded the rock into the end zone for what was his first career score.
"He Was With Us"
"He was with us. This whole morning was hard," Douglas said postgame at the podium. "As people came up to me, I tried to try to keep — I just tried to be a man, and I just had to put my head down. I just know he was with me, and he was with Terrell, too."
Jennings, who's gone through trials and tribulations of his own growing up, wasn't blood related to Douglas, but also added that it was an emotional morning prior to kickoff.
"Last night, I had lost a really close, he wasn't a family member, but he was a close friend to my family," Jennings said. "So, I was just balling for them today, and I can really say it was my team. That's all I could think about with that first touchdown. My team, all the work we put in, they were more excited than me for the touchdown.
"I saw the hole," Jennings added when asked about his touchdown. "As soon as I touched the end zone, I just praised the Lord. I'm thanking God in my head, like, thank you God. This is what I play the game for, to get in the end zone. My teammates being there, that made the whole experience better."
The afternoon was the best performances of the young career of both players. Douglas caught four passes for a personal-best 100 yards through the air. Though his production hasn't been a consistent stream this year, Douglas has found solid breakout performances as one of New England's more under-appreciated pass catchers.
"We've got to keep finding Pop," head coach Mike Vrabel said postgame. "You always look, and when Pop doesn't have the ball and somebody else does, he's turning and blocking and doing all the things that we ask him to do to protect our identity. We have to continue to find him on some of these runaways or some of these slot plays that are really good for him. I love having him on the team. He's fun to coach. He sits right up front, and he's always into it. Great teammate. Always happy for his success."
