One Patriots WR Target for Each Round of NFL Draft

Do the New England Patriots need another wide receiver? Unless they get AJ Brown in a trade with the Philadelphia Eagles, they'll likely need to add one in the NFL Draft. It's a deep class, and there's potential difference makers up and down the draft board.

They have several guys on the roster that can make an impact -- Romeo Doubs, Kayshon Boutte, Mack Hollins -- but questions surrounding future depth could force the team to try and get younger at the position.

So which players could New England be targeting at the end of the month?

Here's a look at one wide receiver prospect that could fit the Patriots' offense, from the first round to the seventh.

Round 1: KC Concepcion, Texas A&M

Nov 8, 2025; Columbia, Missouri, USA; Texas A&M Aggies wide receiver KC Concepcion (7) returns a punt during the second half against the Missouri Tigers at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

One of the best receivers in the draft, Concepcion is mocked to go at the back of the first round. He met with the rival Miami Dolphins earlier this week, showing that he may not even make it to 31. His burst and ability to find the soft spots in zone make him a fantastic prospect. He struggles with drops (he had 19 in college), but could instantly be a high-end WR2 for the New England offense.

Round 2: Chris Brazzell II, Tennessee

Tennessee wide receiver Chris Brazzell II (17) celebrates after scoring a touchdown that was later called back for offensive pass interference during a college football game between Tennessee and Mississippi State at Davis Wade Stadium in Starkville, Miss., on Sept. 27, 2025. | Brianna Paciorka/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Brazzell, like Concepcion, has first round talents. But concerns about his game-to-game production has him sliding a tad on draft boards. The former Tulane transfer ran in the 4.3s at the NFL Combine, and could be a sideline speedster alongside Kyle Williams for the Patriots. Like Williams though, questions about how his size could translate to more of an inside game linger.

Round 3: Ja'Kobi Lane, USC

Nov 15, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans wide receiver Ja'Kobi Lane (8) catches a pass against the Iowa Hawkeyes during the first half at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Lane is a bigger-bodied prospect (6-foot-4, 200 lbs), and has great hand size. The jump ball target has the ability to produce like he did at the college level, but doesn't have the smoothest route running in the draft. Lane doesn't seperate at a high rate, but could improve in an offense with plenty of redzone opportunities.

Round 4: Ted Hurst, Georgia State

Aug 31, 2024; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Georgia State Panthers wide receiver Ted Hurst (16) runs after a catch against Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets in the second quarter at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Hurst is a name many people might not recognize, but it's one the Patriots have had mocked for weeks. The 21-year-old started his college career at the Division II level (Valdosta State), but soon became a legit NFL prospect at Georgia State. He caught 127 passes for 1,965 yards and 15 touchdowns in 2024 and 2025 combined. Hurst could be a good sleeper to open up day three.

Round 5: Dillon Bell, Georgia

Nov 15, 2025; Athens, Georgia, USA; Georgia Bulldogs wide receiver Dillon Bell (86) runs the ball in the second half against the Texas Longhorns at Sanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images | Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

Bell is a fairly inconsistent receiver, but his speed and quick-change abilities make him an intruguing fifth round option. The Georgia wideout has good size, but isn't the cleanest blocker in the draft. Part of what makes him a potential fit in New England is his experience at running back, something he worked on in college. Josh McDaniels could find a way to get him involved in the offense in some way.

Round 6: Caleb Douglas, Texas Tech

Texas Tech's Caleb Douglas runs after a catch against UCF during a Big 12 Conference football game, Saturday, Nov. 15, 2025, at Jones AT&T Stadium. | Nathan Giese/Avalanche-Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Second Team All-Big 12 receiver had a monster season last year, finding the end zone seven times for the Red Raiders. Projecting to be a Z receiver at the NFL level, Douglas could rack up yards with the best of them. The jump ball and big play potential is there for Douglas, but drops can limit his production. He'd be a good flier to take a chance on, and see if he can learn from Boutte in the NFL.

Round 7: Tyren Montgomery, John Carroll

John Carroll's Tyren Montgomery, left, pulls in a first-half touchdown catch defended by Mount Union's Manny Curtis, Saturday, Sept. 21, 2024. | Ed Hall Jr. / Special to The Alliance Review / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

John Carroll? The school McDaniels went to? Yep. The Patriots' offensive coordinator used to play football at the Division III school and he could want to add an under-the-radar receiver to his offense. He's got good size for the slot position and earned an invite to the Senior Bowl. Montgomery is an older prospect (24), but will certainly be a fun add for New England.

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