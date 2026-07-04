Patriots 2026 LB Preview: Slim Pickings In The Middle

The New England Patriots went through plenty of roster moves this offseason, but there might not have been one with as many changes as the linebacker position.

Since last season ended, the defending AFC champs released veteran Jahlani Tavai, saw Jack Gibbens sign with the Arizona Cardinals in free agency and trade Marte Mapu to the Houston Texans.

So what's in store for this year's group, one that's feeling a bit thin at the moment?

As we head through the late spring/early summer practice portion of the year, we'll be taking a look at each of the position groups on the Patriots ahead of the 2026 training camp slate. Today, we have the linebackers, who could make just as much noise on special teams as they make on defense.

Current Depth Chart:

Robert Spillane (#14) - Ninth Season, Second With Patriots

Christian Elliss (#53) - Sixth Season, Fourth With Patriots

KJ Britt (#35) - Sixth Season, First With Patriots

Chad Muma (#49) - Fifth Season, Second With Patriots

Namdi Obiazor (#48) - First Season, First With Patriots

Otis Reese (#54) - Fourth Season, Second With Patriots

Amari Gainer (#99) - Third Season, Second With Patriots

Khalil Jacobs (#59) - First Season, Second With Patriots

The two starters from a season ago -- Spillane and Elliss -- remain at the top of the depth chart. In replacing the trio of Tavai/Gibbens/Mapu, the Patriots are expecting a lot from Britt, who they signed in free agency after a season with the Miami Dolphins. More of a special teams guy, he'll compete with Muma and rookie Obiazor for what should be the third spot.

Jan 11, 2026; Foxborough, MA, USA;New England Patriots linebacker Robert Spillane (14) jogs off the field after defeating the Los Angeles Chargers in an AFC Wild Card Round game at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | Eric Canha-Imagn Images

2025 Season In Review:

Spillane, named a captain in his first season with New England, led the team with 97 tackles. He also added two interceptions and five pass breakups while managing a lower-body injury during the back-half of the season. His ability to plug in holes in the running game was clearly lost when he was not on the field, and was a major part of the team's lapses in that department.

For Elliss, he was given a larger role next to Spillane. In his second full season with the Patriots after arriving in 2023, he put together one of the best seasons of his career. He finished just three tackles shy of Spillane for the team lead (94), and the 27-year-old made national headlines after a massive hit on New York Giants quarterback Jaxson Dart on Monday Night Football.

The Patriots spent a sixth round pick on Obiazor out of TCU, who has experience all over the field defensively. He got better each season during his college career and worked into the special teams gameplan as well. New England's special teams did take a collective step back in 2025, something Obiazor and Britt can chip in at.

Ultimately, New England got solid play out of their linebackers a year ago, especially from Gibbens. But he's no longer on the roster, nor is Tavai -- who had been with the Patriots since 2021. The veteran leadership that had built connections within the locker room are now gone, putting some pressure on the new faces.

Strengths:

New England's linebacking corps are hard hitters. Like real throwback players.

Spillane is a bruising run stuffer who can run in coverage and wrap up with the best of them. Elliss' power when he brings players down has already been well-documented, while Britt has had the old-school feel since he was playing at Auburn.

Nov 14, 2025; Madrid, Spain; Miami Dolphins linebacker K.J. Britt (3) during practice at Estadio Riyadh Air Metropolitano. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Although the game is moving towards faster, smaller linebackers in the middle of the field, the Patriots are valuing the strong, physical players to play the position. The speed from the room can come from Elliss and Obaizor, but there is some real power in this room.

The rehaul is a good sign, though it may not be as deep numbers-wise as it was in 2025. The Patriots promoted inside linebackers coach Zak Kuhr to defensive coordinator and then promoted Vinny DePalma to Kuhr's spot, so the continuity remains on the coaching staff. That should help carry over last year's schemes as fluidly as possible.

Weaknesses:

The red zone defense was awful last season. They were 30th in red zone defense and 32nd in goal-to-go defense, while allowing the eighth-most total yards in the entire NFL. When you compile those numbers onto the fact that the room isn't that deep, and it could be cause for concern.

In the final 10 games of the regular season, the Patriots allowed more than 4.1 yards per carry in all, but one game (Week 18 vs Miami). Sure, Spillane was banged up with an ankle injury (an ailment he didn't need surgery on), but it didn't give Patriots fans hope in that department heading into the postseason. Those worries were quickly evaporated, but it could come back to bite them in 2026.

How the Patriots defend the run, especially with a limited group of players right now, will be paramount to this defense's success. We know Spillane and Elliss can rack up tackles at will, but will they be able to stuff the run and use that physicality for more than just highlight hits?

2026 Outlook:

Jun 2, 2026; Foxborough, MA, USA; New England Patriots linebacker Namdi Obiazor (48) works with the coaching staff during the team's OTA at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | Eric Canha-Imagn Images

The Patriots have plenty of talent when it comes to defensive tackle, cornerback and safety. At linebacker, it's a bit of a question mark at the moment on how the group will perform. The lack of deep depth may put some strain on the starters, while the lack

Despite that, both Spillane and Elliss should man the middle of the defense with ease and provide plenty of veteran mentorship for the younger guys behind them in that room.

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