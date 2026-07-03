Top 25 Patriots of 2026: Hard-Hitting Christian Elliss Continues To Improve

As it stands right now, one of the weakest positions on the New England Patriots is the linebackers. After plenty of changes to that room this offseason, which included the departures of Jack Gibbens, Jahlani Tavai and Marte Mapu, that group of players is entering 2026 on the other side of the 8-ball.

Despite that, one of the Patriots' starters on defense is looking for yet another successful season, both as a physical player and a mental leader. When it comes to ranking the Patriots for this season, his name deserves to be on the list.

At No. 20, linebacker Christian Elliss is in line for one of his best seasons yet. Since arriving as a waiver claim in 2023, the linebacker continues to refine his craft and take on a larger role each and every year. He'll be critical for New England once again this fall.

To check out our full rankings, and where Elliss stacks up among the other Patriots on the list, you can see the updated "Top 25" list right here.

Always Getting Better Defensively

Feb 8, 2026; Santa Clara, CA, USA; New England Patriots linebacker Christian Elliss (53) exits the field after the loss against the Seattle Seahawks in Super Bowl LX at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

If there was one play to sum up as Elliss’ 2025 season went, look no further than when he completely crushed New York Giants quarterback Jaxson Dart on Monday Night Football.

The once-special teams only player carved out a major role in New England’s defense a year ago, playing alongside Robert Spillane in the middle of the field. Over the past two seasons, Elliss leads the Patriots in total tackles (160) and run stops (30), as well as pressuring the quarterback 29 times. The growth that the former Idaho UDFA has shown in a Patriots uniform is a testament to him molding himself to the team’s style of defense.

As he enters his third full season in New England, the linebacker has a real opportunity to build on last year’s success. He’s entering a contract season, but is only 27 and should be a prime candidate for a possible contract extension at some point.

If Spillane is unable to go at any point, Elliss is more than capable of having the green dot on his helmet to be the play caller on defense. - Ethan Hurwitz

Playing Larger Than His Size

Sep 28, 2025; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots linebacker Christian Elliss (53) tackles Carolina Panthers running back Chuba Hubbard (30) during the second half at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

At one time, Elliss may have been considered a bit small compared to typical Patriots linebackers. However, his 6-foot-2, 231-pound frame has become a strong fit within head coach Mike Vrabel’s defensive system. In conjunction with now-assistant coach Terrell Williams, Vrabel has implemented a more aggressive style on defense — one which utilizes smaller and more athletic linebackers such as Elliss.

The five-year NFL veteran turned in his best season as a pro in 2025 — earning career-highs with 94 total tackles and 14 special teams tackles. This total included three separate games where he tallied three special teams tackles.

As he enters his third full season with the Patriots, Elliss has established himself as a key component on both defense and special teams. In order to maintain his starting role as an off-the-ball linebacker alongside team captain Robert Spillane, he will need a strong camp performance.

To do so, he must compete with the likes of fellow linebackers Bradyn Swinson, Chad Muma, Jesse Luketa and free-agent acquisition K.J. Britt. Elliss’ familiarity with the Patriots defense should give him the upper hand in any positional battles heading into 2026. - Mike D'Abate

Potential Contract Extension?

Jul 23, 2025; Foxborough, MA, USA; New England Patriots linebacker Christian Elliss (53) walks to the practice field for training camp at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Elliss went from being re-signed as a restricted free agent in March 2025, to being a top contributor on defense. In the regular season, he posted 39 solo tackles and one forced fumble. He also provided the pressure to lead to Jarett Stidham's fumble in the AFC title game in Denver.

The starting linebacker has also played a significant role for New England’s special teams. He showcased his versatility against Miami in September, when he tied his career high with three special teams tackles.

Now entering a season where he could earn a potential contract extension, it will be up to Elliss to continue showing how dynamic he can be. - Jennifer Streeter

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