Patriots Already Winning Garrett Bradbury Trade, And The Season Hasn't Even Started

Last year, the New England Patriots got 21 games out of starting center Garrett Bradbury. The former Minnesota Vikings first rounder signed a two-year deal to come to New England after the release and retirement of David Andrews.

But the team decided to move in a different direction for 2026, trading Bradbury to the Chicago Bears for a future fifth round pick. That opened the door for the Patriots to kick Jared Wilson from left guard to his natural position of center, and signed Alijah Vera-Tucker in free agency to replace Wilson.

"Just touching on his professionalism," Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel said earlier in the offseason on the trade. "Every day, he came to work, he was prepared. Really led the offensive line. Great energy, connection with the quarterback, his durability, consistency."

The Patriots Moved On From Veteran OL, Clearly At The Right Time

Bradbury really played well for the Patriots, holding together an offensive line with a veteran newcomer at right tackle (Morgan Moses), and two rookies on the left side (Wilson and left tackle Will Campbell.

"They’re getting somebody that loves football, loves his teammates," Vrabel continued. "He brought certainly a leadership to us that we needed last year. There was a consistency, durability. That’s what they’re getting. They’re getting a pro who’s going to be prepared. He’s going to make the calls. He’s going to communicate."

His leadership was evident, and it rubbed off on the players.

"Aw man, it's not even just Garrett," Wilson said earlier in the year on the trade. "It's that whole offensive line last year, (it) was really special to be a part of."

Usually in the summer months, it's really hard to judge how a trade back in March can unfold. Bradbury is yet to play his first snap in Chicago, while the Patriots won't be able to use that draft pick for quite some time (and depending on how the season goes, it may be heading to Philadelphia as part of the A.J. Brown trade, but that's for a later day).

Jun 9, 2026; Lake Forest, IL, USA; Chicago Bears offensive lineman Jaren Kump (L) and Garrett Bradbury (R) train during Chicago Bears Minicamp at Halas Hall. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

And yet, it feels like the Patriots have already won the trade and we are still in July.

Coming out of the spring practices for the Patriots, it's clear that the offense is operating at a speed we didn't see last year at this time. It helps that Wilson has had time to mold his relationship with his quarterback Drake Maye, and that Vera-Tucker is getting healthier from a season-ending injury he suffered in New York.

On the flip side, Bradbury's tenure isn't going so smooth with the Bears. It seemed at the time that he would be the starter, snapping the ball to Caleb Williams -- Maye's draft classmate from 2024 -- and build off of Chicago's successful season. He felt comfortable in the Windy City in the spring.

"Everyone runs the same plays," Bradbury told reporters at the time. "It's what do you call them, it's how you identify things, how you look at defenses, that verbiage. I've gone through this a few times now. So, it's just getting up to speed on all the little things, the nuances."

Bradbury's Chicago Tenure Nearing Early End?

Instead, Bradbury doesn't seem like he's been promised a spot at all.

Jun 9, 2025; Foxborough, MA, USA; New England Patriots center Jared Wilson (58) walks to the practice fields at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

They drafted Iowa center Logan Jones in the second round in April's NFL Draft, and he's been making plenty of noise during the Bears' OTA/minicamp schedule. Now he could be on the outskirts of a roster spot in the division he began his career in.

Chicago reporter Erik Lambert mentioned how Jones continues to climb in his first spring as an NFL player. It's similar, in a way, how the Patriots clearly felt like Wilson -- a third rounder in 2025 -- was the future at the position and made a move to trade Bradbury.

Obviously, the Patriots aren't focused on how another team -- especially one on their upcoming schedue -- is operating their roster right now. They have their own things to focus on heading into training camp later this month.

But it does have to feel nice in the immediate future that they won't be needing to kick themselves over the trade.

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