Patriots Get Worrisome News on Practice Field, Especially at Cornerback

FOXBORO — Banged up would certainly be one way to describe how the New England Patriots looked at their first practice of the week. As they took the field to prep for the Las Vegas Raiders, they were missing eight players — half of them at one positions.

Christian Gonzalez, who continues to deal with a shoulder injury that kept him out of last week's win over Buffalo, remained on the sideline. Carlton Davis, Karon Prunty and Channing Canada were also missing. Canada was a late scratch from last week after suffering a hamstring injury.

Prunty didn't appear to get banged up in the team's 29-26 win over the Buffalo Bills last week, but did walk into the locker room late during media availability and was sporting a sleeve on his left leg.

The Patriots were also without Rhamondre Stevenson, Mack Hollins, Reggie Gilliam and Morgan Moses. Christian Barmore, who missed last week with a shoulder injury, returned.

Long story short, it was another shorthanded day from Foxboro. Gonzalez's absence is something to monitor this week, as the team's top defensive player has consistently dealt with injuries throughout his young career.

Sep 20, 2026; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots cornerback Christian Gonzalez (0) looks on prior to the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

As a rookie in 2023, he missed 13 with a torn labrum before missing one the next season with a concussion. Gonzalez also injured his hamstring last summer, forcing him to sit out the first three games of the season. If Gonzalez misses this week, it will be his second-straight game missed, and 19th game missed since being drafted.

So Who Was At Practice?

Certainly there was some cornerbacks dressed, right? The Patriots had exactly three of them practicing, and one of them hasn't even been on the team for a full 24 hours.

The three were Marcus Jones, and practice squaders Kindle Vildor and Al'Zillion Hamilton. Jones is a mainstay and will continue to be that way. Vildor, who was elevated to the game day roster last weekend, worked as the CB2, while the rookie Hamilton took part in his first practice since signing with the team on Tuesday.

Oct 4, 2026; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills wide receiver Keon Coleman (0) makes a catch as New England Patriots cornerback Kindle Vildor (28) defends during the third quarter at New Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Next week, the Patriots play host to the Raiders — who aren't that deep at receiver. So while that might be good news, the pair of tight ends that the Raiders utilize (Brock Bowers, Michael Mayer) are a major factor in the passing game.

The Raiders are also sitting pretty at 3-1, one of the biggest surprises in the NFL to this point in the season. A lot of that comes from how they've operated offensively. If the foursome of Gonzalez, Davis, Prunty and Canada all can't go, that could be an issue.

"The (Raiders) offense really stays committed to what they want to do, which is run the football to find their playmakers," Mike Vrabel said prior to practice. "They've got a great group of big skill players, and I think Kirk (Cousins) has done a great job of understanding when to throw the ball, when to keep the ball down the field and when to get it to guys that are uncovered underneath."

New England's first injury report of the week will be announced later today.

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