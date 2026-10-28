Patriots Host Feel-Good Halloween Costume Party for Pediatric Cancer Patients

FOXBORO — For New England Patriots linebacker Benton Whitley, his Tuesday evening meant a little bit more. An off day from his time on the practice field, the 27-year-old — who grew up in Springfield and played his college ball at Holy Cross — traded in his pads for a Bullseye onesie.

He was one of 13 Patriots players who dressed up as Pixar characters for the team’s annual Halloween party for local pediatric cancer patients.

Nearly 40 children from Boston Children’s Hospital, Dana Farber Cancer Institute, Hasbro Children’s Hospital, Mass General Hospital and UMass Memorial Hospital made the trip for games, food and activities. A couple members of the MLS’s New England Revolution also came in costumes.

Whitley’s mother passed away in 2017 of cancer, so this event was extra important to him.

“This kind of hits close to home,” Whitley told Patriots On SI inside the Sports Illustrated Pavilion.

“I’m glad to do anything I can. … I feel like it just allows us to get out and meet some of the people who are supporting us in the stands, making our connection with the stadium and the community that much stronger.”

"They Deserve Opportunities To Feel Like Kids"

Several New England Patriots enjoy an off day filled with costumes and candy. | Ethan Hurwitz / Patriots On SI

The Patriots entered the building set to cheers and a smoke machine. Some of them embraced the characters that they were dressed as. Linebacker Erick Hunter raised his fist proudly as Buzz Lightyear. Tight end Hunter Henry sped down the stairs like Lightning McQueen. Offensive tackle Walter Rouse, dressed as Russell from “Up,” had his own set of balloons.

Linebacker Robert Spillane, a father of two, came in his own Sully onesie and spoke about why he feels passionate about giving back.

“Young children who go through hardship, they deserve smiles,” Spillane told Patriots On SI. “They deserve opportunities to feel like kids. To go out there and just be a kid. And this is one of those nights where everyone’s dressed up, just having fun, enjoying the moment.”

The highlight of the day was when rookie tight end Tanner Arkin — dressed as Mr. Potato Head — faced off against a kid in Jenga. The game lasted for quite a while, drawing a massive crowd and cheers for both sides. Hunter grabbed the microphone to announce every move, and Rouse chimed in with some color commentary here and there.

Hunter might see himself with a future in broadcasting now.

“That wouldn’t be bad, I wouldn’t mind it,” Hunter told Patriots On SI. “I feel like I could do it. That was a good introduction right there.”

Whitley had some of his own tough battles, losing a game of cornhole.

“These kids are actually putting up a fight in the competition,” he laughed. “This is actually pretty cool.”

“This town ain't big enough for the two of us.” — Julian Ashby, probably pic.twitter.com/XMjdhpvrwr — Ethan Hurwitz (@HurwitzSports) October 27, 2026

Other players, like Julian Ashby, played checkers. Kids were also treated to decorating cookies, and designing tote bags and pumpkins. Players were happy to be stopped every which way for a picture or an autograph.

Between the white lines, the Patriots are sitting at 4-3 heading into a road Week 8 battle with the Miami Dolphins. But for one night a few days ahead of Halloween, the players were happy to make a difference off of the field.

“Seeing these kids come up to us with big smiles, realizing that we’re in costume, but we’re football players,” Spillane said. “That means something to them. Just seeing them smile today is what it’s all about.”

“New England is a special place,” Hunter said. “You can see why the way the organization is run is beautiful. It’s a beautiful place here.”

Make sure you bookmark New England Patriots on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns, and so much more