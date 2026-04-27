Current, Former Patriots Celebrate 'Important' Dog Adoption Event

FOXBORO --- The New England Patriots' kicker and punter were peer-pressuring their teammate, long snapper Julian Ashby, to join them on an major life journey: getting his first dog.

Both Andy Borregales and Bryce Baringer were successful, and Ashby was the new proud owner of Mabel by the end of the afternoon.

It was just one of the feel good moments from the Patriots Foundation's "Pawtriots" Dog Celebration & Draft Watch Party over the weekend. With plenty of dogs running around adjacent to Gillette Stadium, it was the perfect chance for several current and former players to share what the furry friends meant to them.

"I think every dog deserves help," former offensive lineman Dan Koppen said inside the Sports Illustrated Pavilion. "You know, it's maybe that simple, but you take a look around -- whether they're old or young -- and how much joy they can bring to just an individual or a person or a family ... it's just simple."

Local animal rescue shelters, including the Animal Rescue League of Boston, Bay Path Humane Society, Vintage Pet Rescue and Paws for Patrick, were on hand with plenty of four-legged companions. A large turnout helped make way for a fantastic event, where people could donate leashes, collars and dog treats.

Among the crowd were the three Patriots specialists. Because of the third day of the NFL Draft coinciding with the event, the players all spoke about what their draft day experiences were like. More importantly, they could be spotted walking around with dogs in their arms.

Four-Legged Fun In Foxboro

"You can have a really bad day at work, practice or a rough game, and you come home, might be down a little bit," said Baringer, who has two dogs of his own. "You walk in ... and they just come running up at me, they're barking and trying to give you hugs and everything, and it just brightens your day."

Baringer and Borregales are both dog lovers, and so are their wives Bella and Stephanie. It's why they've been constant collaborators with the "Pawtriots" initiave since its inception. Just last summer, when the Patriots took the field for a training camp practice holding adoptable puppies, the Borregales duo ended up adding another one to their family.

New England Patriots specialists Andy Borregales, Julian Ashby and Bryce Baringer pose for a photo at the team's dog adoption event. | Ethan Hurwitz / Patriots On SI

"It's those things that you forget about everything that happened," Borregales said. "Realistically you're their whole life. They might be in your life for a period of time. You're their whole life. That's all they know."

As part of the event, people could "draft," or adopt, their own puppies. It was a big deal, where everyone would stop what they were doing to watch the dog ceremonially sign their new contract. With the NFL Draft playing on the big board right behind them, it was a chance for some Patriots fans to add a new member to their own home.

But like the real draft, some choices didn't end up happening.

"Immediately, I saw Lilo over there," former quarterback Brian Hoyer said. "I called my wife, I said, 'There's a dog in here.' (She said,) 'Are you nuts? We got four dogs already that we've adopted!'"

New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft and Dr. Dana Kraft pose for a photo with a new dog owner. | Ethan Hurwitz / Patriots On SI

The "Pawtriots" initiative, helped kickstarted by Patriots owner Robert Kraft's wife, Dr. Dana Kraft, has done a number of things in the community to help with animal rescue and adoption. Ahead of the Super Bowl, the Patriots Foundation spent time in California to donate $5,000 to the Humane Society of Silicon Valley.

Two New England Players Walked Out With New Puppies

Before that, they hosted a "TailGate" in October to help raise awareness for the need to adopt from shelters.

"The biggest thing for me is how important they are with my kids," former defensive lineman Woodrow Hamilton said. "So the emotional support ... I know that the support that my dogs give my kids is everything, it makes them feel comfortable. It makes them have that comfortability to come and talk to me about whatever it is."

Andy Borregales, Robert Kraft and a furry friend pic.twitter.com/1a1ZsYQLGR — Ethan Hurwitz (@HurwitzSports) April 25, 2026

Ashby wasn't the only Patriots player to walk home with the new buddy.

Running back Terrell Jennings showed up to the event and announced that he would be taking home a dog as well. While it might have been a difficult decision to decide on which dog to draft to the Jennings family, Gillette Stadium public address announcer Mike Riley tried to make it a little easier for the young running back.

"Andy, Bryce and Julian have volunteered to babysit any time you want," he said.

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