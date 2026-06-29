Patriots Must Answer These Burning Questions Ahead of Training Camp

As we enter the final days of June, the New England Patriots' clock to training camp begins to click closer. The first day of practice -- July 25 -- is rapidly approaching and the defending conference champions put together a strong set of minicamp practices to feel good about their progress this year.

"When you don't have a lot of expectations, you can't be disappointed," head coach Mike Vrabel said before the final minicamp practice. "I just felt like there hasn't been much complacency. I think the guys have worked. We've had great leadership, added some good leaders and good pieces, and we are continuing to build and hopefully prepare for a long journey."

But what remains up in the air for Vrabel's crew this summer? Are there any positions of need to address, or certain players that may be awaiting a contract decision?

There are plenty of things to ask as the calendar flips to July, so here are a few burning questions that the Patriots will try and answer before rookies report to the facility on the 21st and the veterans three days later.

What's Up With Gabe Jacas?

Sep 8, 2023; Lawrence, Kansas, USA; Kansas Jayhawks quarterback Jalon Daniels (6) throws a pass against Illinois Fighting Illini linebacker Gabe Jacas (17) during the first half at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

The second round rookie remains out from football activities and is yet to participate in his first NFL practice. The Patriots traded three picks to move up with the Los Angeles Chargers to draft Jacas, and he's yet to even sign his rookie contract.

He did have an offseason procedure, something that could be limiting his on-field abilities at this point. But he's now the only second round pick who is yet to sign the dotted line this offseason.

Considering the Patriots' edge rusher room, that also missed Harold Landry during minicamp because of an knee injury, they may need to make a decision. Sure, Bradyn Swinson and Elijah Ponder offer some nice traits in their second season, but heading into the deep weeks of the summer with those two and Dre'Mont Jones as your core group isn't that inspiring.

The Patriots need to figure out where the disconnect is with Jacas and how they can get the Illinois rookie to finally sit down and sign his contract. If not, they may need to pull the trigger on a free agent signing or a trade (Kayvon Thibodeaux, anybody?)

Does Kayshon Boutte Truly Have A Spot?

Nov 17, 2024; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots wide receiver Kayshon Boutte (9) tries to break a tackle by Los Angeles Rams cornerback Darious Williams (24) during the second half at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | Eric Canha-Imagn Images

Boutte missed the team's voluntary portion of the offseason, but returned for the mandatory minicamp session. The wide receiver, entering a contract season, has been mentioned in plenty of trade conversations, especially after the acquisition of A.J. Brown on June 1.

So far, he was present at minicamp and took part in team drills some of the days. There was also times where he appeared limited and stood off to the side. What is the Patriots' plan when it comes to Boutte?

Of course, the Patriots could always decide to keep him around for the summer and continue to poke around the trade block. They could also figure out a deal to move him before the team begins practicing.

It feels like he won't get dealt, at least not immediately. The Patriots, and Boutte, still feel confident in the wide receiver's abilities to help the football team, though they may have already decided that the trade is the best course of action.

Does Caleb Lomu Get Any More Run At Guard?

May 9, 2026; Foxborough, MA, USA; New England Patriots rookie tackle Caleb Lomu (74) talks to a member of the coaching staff at the New England Patriots rookie camp at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | Eric Canha-Imagn Images

The Patriots' first round selection played tackle in college, and spent most of his spring practices at tackle. There was also times where he kicked inside and worked at guard. How much does that continue into the summer?

Lomu was very adamant at two of his first press conferences with local media that he was willing to do whatever he could to help the football team. Maybe New England feels like he provides the best spark as a backup guard.

The Patriots don't really have much depth in the interior. Ben Brown, Andrew Rupcich, Jacob Rizy and converted tackle Caedan Wallace are the top backup choices right now when it comes to guard. They've also added James Hudson (free agency) and Dametrious Crownover (draft) to the tackle room, which is getting pretty crowded.

Obviously, you'd like to have Lomu continue to practice at tackle, the spot you'd want him to play for the majority of his pro career. If the Patriots feel like their depth at guard is too thin, he could start to see more reps next to the center.

Will Christian Gonzalez Get Paid?

Nov 24, 2024; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; New England Patriots cornerback Christian Gonzalez (0) runs the ball for a touchdown after recovering a fumble against the Miami Dolphins during the second half at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-Imagn Images | Jasen Vinlove-Imagn Images

Here's the big question right now. Gonzalez -- easily the Patriots' best defensive player and one of the top cornerbacks in the NFL -- is bound for a massive contract extension. He's still on his rookie deal, one that won't expire until the end of 2027, but could easily command a $30M+ deal this season.

It's safe to assume that the 24-year-old, who didn't participate in mandatory minicamp, would even think about suiting up for training camp without a deal in place. If he wants to sign the largest contract for a cornerback in league history, he doesn't want to do anything to jeopardize that.

So the Patriots need to figure out how to get a contract done before that July 25 date. Sure, he could remain without an extension and let his hold-in bleed into padded practices. You then run the risk of the superstar falling behind in the 2026 prep process.

That's a deal that will come together at some point, but will it get done before training camp is the question.

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