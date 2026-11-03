Patriots Lose Competitive Veteran LB to Lions

The same day where the New England Patriots signed running back Terrell Jennings to the practice squad, they also lost someone.

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, linebacker K.J. Britt has signed a contract with the Detroit Lions active roster. The 27-year-old, who was the only linebacker on New England's roster, will be a replacement for both Jimmy Rolder and Jack Campbell — who both got hurt on Sunday.

Britt signed with the Patriots in free agency this offseason after stints with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Miami Dolphins. His contract was a one-year deal worth $1.4 million and at the time, he would be entering a competition for a depth role behind starters Robert Spillane and Christian Elliss.

"Bunch of blue-collar guys. I like it. This is where I wanted to be," Britt said in May. "I wanted to come up here and work with guys that are like-minded, because you have some prima-donnas in this league. You have some guys who like to play the game because of the fame that comes with it. You’ve got some guys who love to play the game because it’s a game — it’s the game that you’ve been playing since you were young.

"A lot of these guys, man, they love ball. They love football. When you love football and you’re around a lot of guys who love football, it’s contagious. It makes you want to step up your game. It makes you want to compete at a different level. It changes how you approach everything. I can see it in this building."

Jul 25, 2026; Foxborough, MA, USA; New England Patriots linebacker K.J. Britt (35) walks to the practice fields at training camp at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Britt Had Up-And-Down Summer

He would have some bright spots during training camp and appear to be on the cusp of making the 53-man roster during points in time. During the second preseason game, he had three tackles, recording a TFL and forcing a fumble against the Indianapolis Colts. But the Patriots got production out of rookies Namdi Obiazor and Khalil Jacobs, who both made the initial roster over Britt. They'd sign Britt to the practice squad before the regular season began.

Britt got one elevation to the active roster through the first eight weeks of the season, making his Patriots debut in a 45-17 win over the Las Vegas Raiders on Oct. 11. He had no defensive snaps and 14 special teams snaps, recording one total tackle during his playing time.

Most recenty, Britt — a former college teammate of Miami Dolphins quarterback Malik Willis at Auburn — spoke to Patriots On SI about how to prepare for a player like Willis in practice.

"Freak athlete," Britt said. "Great competitor, loves football. Just a good dude. He's just overall a good dude. Once he gets going, he's explosive. He's dynamic and he can really run."

The Patriots now have an open roster spot on both their 53-man roster (they released second-year safety Elliott Davison Monday) and on the practice squad.

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