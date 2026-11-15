5 Players to Watch in Patriots vs. Lions Matchup in Germany

The New England Patriots' matchup against the Detroit Lions early on Sunday morning may turn out to be one of the most important of the season.

New England currently stands in the playoff picture, but a slurry of losses against its tough remaining schedule could complicate things.

But until then, here are five players to keep an eye on this Sunday when New England and Detroit take a trip to the game field in Munich.

CB Christian Gonzalez

Nov 8, 2026; Foxborough, MA, USA; Green Bay Packers wide receiver Christian Watson (9) makes a catch against New England Patriots cornerback Christian Gonzalez (0) for a touchdown during the second half at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Last week against the Green Bay Packers, Gonzalez had the worst performance of his career. The 24-year-old allowed 11 receptions for 192 yards to Green Bay receivers Matthew Golden and Christian Watson alone.

This week, the challenge does not get any easier. Lions pass catcher Amon-Ra St. Brown sits fifth in the league in receptions (61) and 11th in receiving yards (657).

"When your best players don't play good, you don't have much of a chance in this league," Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel said last Sunday when asked about Gonzalez. "So, we expect a lot more. He expects a lot more. We need more from him and everybody else."

LB Christian Elliss

Oct 18, 2026; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots linebacker Christian Elliss (53) reacts in the first half against the New York Jets at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

New England has a tall task ahead in trying to slow down Detroit running back Jahmyrr Gibbs. The 24-year-old sits top-3 in the NFL in rush yards (847) and rush touchdowns (nine). Who better to apply the brakes than Elliss?

The 27-year-old leads New England's defense with 65 tackles. Plus, he sits second on the team in tackles for a loss with 5.5. If Elliss plays at his best tomorrow, the Patriots could have a chance at victory.

RB Corey Kiner

Oct 22, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; New England Patriots running back Corey Kiner (9) runs the ball against the Chicago Bears during the first half at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Patrick Gorski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

As is the case with a substantial chunk of the Patriots' roster, their running back room has plenty of uncertainty around it due to injuries. Starter Rhamondre Stevenson is questionable for Sunday due to a knee injury which was reportedly expected to hold him out for multiple weeks. Plus, top backup TreVeyon Henderson was placed on injured reserve on Saturday.

With New England not opting to make a gameday practice squad elevation at the position, that could point toward Stevenson being good to go against Detroit. However, with the likelihood of him not being at full health, I still expect Kiner to have a substantial role against the Lions.

"I think Corey is working extremely hard," Vrabel said on Monday. "I think Corey has done a really nice job. But there are also some things that Corey has to be able to improve on, ust like a lot of guys, as far as recognition of the pressure and then the ability to block the pressure that we saw (last Sunday), for example."

EDGE Elijah Ponder

Nov 1, 2026; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Dolphins tight end Will Kacmarek (89) fails to make a catch against New England Patriots linebacker Elijah Ponder (91) during the second quarter at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Against a well-rounded Lions offense, the Patriots may need to rely on their well-rounded edge rusher. Ponder leads New England with 7.5 sacks and 9.5 tackles for a loss this season.

He's also been a turnover machine this season. The 24-year-old accounted for one of the Patriots' six forced fumbles this year, while also leading New England's defense in fumble recoveries with two.

Against a top-tier pass and rush attack on the other side, the Patriots may need Ponder to bump the Lions offense backwards a few times on Sunday.

Whoever Is Starting LG (Walter Rouse/Greg Van Roten)

Nov 8, 2026; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots center Ben Brown (77) is helped off the field against the Green Bay Packers in the first half at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Patriots' left guard spot has been on a rollercoaster in recent weeks. Walter Rouse had taken over the gig until he was benched midway through New England's matchup against the Miami Dolphins. That's when Ben Brown took over, who then started against the Green Bay Packers.

However, he suffered an injury against Green Bay which will force him to miss this week's battle against Detroit. Fortunately for New England, Greg Van Roten was activated off injured reserve on Saturday and could step into the starting role over Rouse.

Regardless, whoever gets the starting nod will have a tough challenge ahead. The Lions have tallied the third-most sacks in the NFL with 27. Expect them to bring the heat against the Patriots' depleted offensive line.

Make sure you bookmark New England Patriots on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns, and so much more!