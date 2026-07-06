The New England Patriots were several plays (several is an understatement) from emerging victorious in Super Bowl LX last February. So that has to mean that their starting lineups is among the best in the NFL, right?

Well, ESPN recently ranked all 32 teams' projected offensive and defensive starting lineups ahead of the 2026 season, and the Patriots fared pretty nicely in the rankings.

The defending AFC champs found themselves sitting seventh, behind the Los Angeles Rams, Philadelphia Eagles, Seattle Seahawks, Buffalo Bills, Baltimore Ravens and Detroit Lions.

Are the Patriots ranked too low, or are they right where they should be?

Let's examine what ESPN had to say.

Nov 9, 2025; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Sean Tucker (44) is tackled by New England Patriots cornerback Christian Gonzalez (0) and New England Patriots linebacker Robert Spillane (14) during the first quarter at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jonathan Dyer-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Here was what the Patriots' starting units on both sides of the ball looked like:

Projected Starting Offense Projected Starting Defense QB - Drake Maye DT - Milton Williams RB - Rhamondre Stevenson DT - Christian Barmore RB - TreVeyon Henderson DT - Cory Durden WR - A.J. Brown EDGE - Harold Landry WR - Romeo Doubs EDGE - Dre'Mont Jones WR - Kayshon Boutte LB - Robert Spillane TE - Hunter Henry LB - Christian Elliss LT - Will Campbell CB - Christian Gonzalez LG - Alijah Vera-Tucker CB - Carlton Davis C - Jared Wilson CB - Marcus Jones RG - Mike Onwenu S - Craig Woodson RT - Morgan Moses S - Kevin Byard

For now, nothing looks out of place when it comes to the lineups. Maybe you can make the argument that Kayshon Boutte's ever-swirling trade rumors could keep him out of the group. Mack Hollins also has a case to be the Patriots' third wide receiver if Boutte does get dealt by Week 1. Defensively, the Patriots would love to get second round rookie Gabe Jacas inserted into the lineup -- if they can finally hammer out his contract details at some point.

But the biggest part of this team that carries the most weight is the secondary. With Christian Gonzalez becoming one of the NFL's best players and adding veteran Kevin Byard (who led the league in interceptions with the Chicago Bears a year ago), the group that shined last year has the possibilities of being even better in 2026.

"Christian Gonzalez has emerged as one of the league's top young cornerbacks and is joined on the perimeter by veteran standout Carlton Davis III," ESPN's Mike Clay wrote on New England's biggest strength. "Marcus Jones has quickly developed into a standout in the slot. Craig Woodson was a terrific find in the fourth round of last year's draft and will be joined at safety by Jaylinn Hawkins' replacement, Kevin Byard, who continues to play at a high level at age 33."

Is New England Better Than Baltimore, Detroit?

Dec 21, 2025; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; New England Patriots running back Rhamondre Stevenson (38) runs for a touchdown against Baltimore Ravens cornerback Marlon Humphrey (44) during the second half of the game at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: James Lang-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

I'll concede that the rosters in Los Angeles, Seattle and Buffalo are top to bottom better than New England's. Maybe you can argue that the Eagles' trading A.J. Brown to the Patriots should knock them down a few points, but that defense is elite enough to keep them in contention.

But the Patriots did beat this Ravens team late in the season last year, and the Lions are coming off a less-than-ideal season. Are the Patriots better than those two teams?

Baltimore, like New England, has a fantastic secondary. They added Hawkins in free agency and drafted Malaki Starks. But they lost starting center Tyler Linderbaum and really don't have an inspiring group of wideouts at this point in time (Devontez Walker, Ja'Kobi Lane and Elijah Sarratt). The Patriots group -- one that is pretty deep at the moment -- is far deeper and more experienced at this level to be ranked below them.

The inverse can be said about the Lions. Their offense, one that has Jahmyr Gibbs, Amon-Ra St. Brown, Jameson Williams and Sam LaPorta has all the firepower to get the job done and put up points on the board. It's their secondary that may give them some issues.

They have Roger McCreary, D.J. Reed and Rock Ya-Sin as their three projected cornerbacks. Not the greatest of trios. Injuries led to some availability questions a year ago and the Lions now find themselves in a really competitive NFC North. Detroit's offense may be better on paper than New England, but these rankings have the opportunity to clash in November this season.

A New England Speciality Helps Their Case:

One thing that the Patriots have going for them? Their constant use of a fullback, one that will continue this season. They signed Reggie Gilliam in free agency to a three-year contract, something that makes this Patriots roster more unique than most.

"The fullback has been an important position in so many of Josh McDaniels' Patriots offenses, from Heath Evans to James Develin," ESPN's Aaron Schatz wrote. "Now the Patriots have a real fullback again, and Gilliam was well regarded as a contributor in Buffalo for the past few seasons despite playing only 21% of Buffalo's offensive snaps in 2025. However, the Bills averaged more yards per carry without Gilliam on the field last season (4.9 to 4.4)."

The Patriots will play three teams that were ranked above them this season (Seahawks, Lions and the Bills twice), so they'll get ever chance to prove that their roster was ranked a bit too low entering the summer months.

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