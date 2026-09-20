Patriots Week 2 Inactives vs. Steelers: Why Carlton Davis' Injury Could Spell Trouble

FOXBORO — The New England Patriots' 2026 home opener is less than 90 minutes away, and a win against the Pittsburgh Steelers will help snap a five-year losing skid in home openers.

But who won't be suiting up for the Week 2 matchup?

Here are both sides' inactive lists for today, including some big injuries to the Steelers offense and Patriots defense.

Patriots Inactives Steelers Inactives QB Behren Morton (emergency third QB) QB Will Howard (emergency third QB) TE Tanner Arkin QB Drew Allar OT Walter Rouse WR Michael Pittman Jr. (foot) OT Dametrious Crownover (knee) OG Gennings Dunker DT Leonard Taylor III EDGE Gabe Rubio CB Carlton Davis (neck) EDGE Kevin Jobity Jr. N/A CB Joey Porter Jr. (conditioning/back)

New England Patriots cornerback Carlton Davis III (7) tackles Seattle Seahawks running back Kenneth Walker III (9) during the fourth quarter in Super Bowl LX at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

For New England, there's no absence that should be a total surprise.

It was already announced that several players were ruled out prior to Sunday. Davis, Crownover, were both announced to miss the game either on Friday or Saturday. The rest of the players were all posted as inactive to get the teams' playing rosters down to 46.

Arkin, Rouse and Taylor are all healthy scratches. Wide receiver Efton Chism III, linebacker Erick Hunter and cornerback Karon Prunty — who were inactive last week against the Seattle Seahawks — will make their season debuts, likely on special teams. Morton will suit up only if Drake Maye and Tommy DeVito get hurt under center. Veteran defensive tackle DaQuan Jones, who signed last weekend, will also make his season debut.

CBs Absent Big For Both Offenses

The passing attacks for both sides should be breathing a sigh of relief. Davis and Porter are both major parts of each defense, and are great at playing physical at the line of scrimmage. Davis will be missing his first game since signing with the Patriots last offseason, while Porter remains sidelined as he works through the nitty gritty of a contract extension.

Without Davis, the Patriots will lean on backup Charles Woods to handle more of the perimeter role now vacated. He's a player that spends most of his time on special teams, but will now get a larger role. It would make sense that he goes up against rookie Germie Bernard, who's bound for more snaps after Pittman's injury.

Woods has had his moments in a Patriots uniform, but he'll likely be the subject of a lot of targets in his direction. Against a future Hall of Fame quarterback in Aaron Rodgers, that could end up being a major storyline.

"He plays outside, plays inside, works hard in the kicking game," Mike Vrabel said Friday. "So, I think he just continues to improve, is ready to go. He prepares as a starter. I think he has a great energy. I like being around Woodsy. He's got a good demeanor to him, and I know that if he has to go in there, he'll be ready to go."

Sep 13, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Joey Porter Jr. sits on the bench during a game against the Atlanta Falcons at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Barry Reeger-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

For the Steelers, losing Porter (who's dealing with a back injury alongside his contract talks) really will put more pressure on Asante Samuel Jr, Jalen Ramsey and Jamel Dean in the secondary. They won't have to go up against A.J. Brown, but I'd expect Drake Maye to try and test this unit that will now feature Mack Hollins, DeMario Douglas and Kyle Williams in bigger roles.

While those absences are negatives for both sides, two names listed as questionable will suit up. New England edge rusher Dre'Mont Jones (foot) and Pittburgh offensive tackle Troy Fautanu (foot) are both active — potentially giving us a matchup to watch on the left side of the line.

Patriots Get RB, OL Back Onto Field

One name that wasn't listed as an inactive and will make his season debut is second-year running back TreVeyon Henderson. He missed last week's game with a rolled ankle, but was a full participant in practices this week.

He'll run the ball alongside Rhamondre Stevenson and Corey Kiner, who both played last week. It was tough for Henderson (and the Patriots) to have their young star on the sidelines against the Seahawks, but

Nov 13, 2025; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots running back Treveyon Henderson (32) runs the ball against the New York Jets in the second quarter at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"I'm thankful. It just continued to draw me closer to the Lord, and I'm thankful for the time, thankful for the growth," Henderson said in front of his locker this week. "I wanted to be out there [last week] pretty bad, it was a good matchup, good game, I think we competed really hard."

They'll also get interior offensive line backup Ben Brown, who hasn't played since the Patriots' preseason opener against the Indianapolis Colts on Aug. 13. He was a limited participant in practices, and came into the game listed as questionable. He'll play alongside Greg Van Roten and Caleb Lomu as the team's backups along the line.

The Patriots and Steelers will officially kick off at 1 p.m. EST from Gillette Stadium. It should be a great crowd at Gillette Stadium for New England's 2026 home opener, as Super Bowl LIII champion and 2019 Defensive Player of the Year Stephon Gilmore is in town. He'll be part of the pre-game festivities as this week's Keeper of the Light. This is also the fifth-straight season that a Rodgers team has faced off against the Patriots (who haven't won in the matchup since Week 8 in 2024).

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