Predicting How Patriots Perform vs. Raiders in Week 5: Can They Overcome Injuries?

The New England Patriots will be celebrating their 2001 Super Bowl team, as well as Hall of Fame kicker Adam Vinatieri, this week at Gillette Stadium. They'll also play host to the 3-1 Las Vegas Raiders as they look to win back-to-back games for the first time since last year's postseason.

These Raiders aren't the slouch that some might have expected before the season. They rattled off three wins to open up the year, and hung close with the Kansas City Chiefs a week ago. Kirk Cousins, Ashton Jeanty and Brock Bowers make up a pretty solid offensive trio that has given teams fits.

"They turn what would be a 5-yard gain into 15-yard gains because of his ability to see that quickly," Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel said Wednesday. "So, it’s a great challenge, it’s a new opponent, and somebody that we have to really invest a lot of time in."

Ahead of Week 5, Patriots On SI beat reporters Ethan Hurwitz and Zac Ventola break down how the game will unfold, which players will be x-factors and predict a final score. Who do you think is right?

Hurwitz: Offense Needs To Stack Weeks

Sep 7, 2025; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) pressures New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye (10) during the second half at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It was a fantastic bounce-back showing for the Patriots in Buffalo a week ago, but as it stands right now, that's a one-off. The Patriots — and Drake Maye — will need to start stacking those types of games together to really get back into the groove we saw a season ago.

Sure, his offense is banged up (Mack Hollins won't play after suffering a calf injury) and the running game hasn't been as consistent that you might have hoped. But Maye will need to look the part for the world to start taking him seriously again. If he can avoid the strong pass rush that's led by Maxx Crosby, Maye and this offense should start to look "normal" again.

X-Factor: WR Romeo Doubs

A.J. Brown remains out for at least one more game, and Hollins won't be able to go after missing all three of the team's practices. So that leaves the Patriots' wide receivers down to Doubs, DeMario Douglas, Efton Chism III and Kyle Williams (with Kyle Dixon, Chandler Brayboy and Cameron Dorner on the practice squad). Doubs, who caught two touchdowns a week ago, has a big opportunity to become that "WR1" and rectify a slower-than-expected start to his first New England season.

Final Score Prediction: Patriots 26, Raiders 14

Coming into the game, the Raiders do have the better record. But let's now cloud our judgement and get ahead of ourselves. This is a game that the Patriots should come out on top. If Maye plays like he can, plus a banged up defense gets some timely plays, this should be just another one of those games that New England can celebrate.

Ventola: Who's On Defense???

Sep 7, 2025; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots cornerback Carlton Davis III (7) breaks up a pass against Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Dont'e Thornton Jr. (10) during the second half at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

If you are reading this, there is a non-zero chance the Patriots will need you to suit up at cornerback on Sunday. New England’s top players at the position, Christian Gonzalez and Carlton Davis III, have both been ruled out for the game. Depth rookies Channing Canada and Karon Prunty have also been ruled out, while backup Charles Woods is marked as questionable to play.

That leaves Marcus Jones as the sole guarantee to play corner on Sunday from New England’s 53-man roster. The team also has a pair of practice squad options in Kindle Vildor and Al’Zillion Hamilton, who signed with the Patriots on Tuesday. With Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (who is utilized more similarly to an oversized receiver as a true tight end) coming to town, the New England secondary will have a tall task ahead.

X-Factor: CB Kindle Vildor

Yes, I predict a practice squad player to be the x-factor for the Patriots this weekend. With New England down Gonzalez, Davis, Canada, Prunty and possibly Woods, SOMEBODY is going to have to cover Bowers. So, with Jones standing eight inches shorter than the star tight end, and Hamilton having been signed just a handful of days ago, Vildor will play a substantial role in slowing down the Las Vegas pass offense.

Final Score Prediction: Patriots 30, Raiders 27

Although the Patriots defense may struggle due to its countless injuries, the offense finally found its groove last week. New England put up 29 points a week ago against the Buffalo Bills. Maye returned to his 2025 self, earning AFC Offensive Player of the Week honors. The Patriots offense must go shot-for-shot with the Raiders, which it should do with relative ease. New England comes out on top by three after a game-winner from kicker Andy Borregales.

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