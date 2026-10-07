Redemption: Drake Maye Earns AFC Offensive Player of the Week Honors for Performance vs. Bills

New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye has been named the Week 4 AFC Offensive Player of the Week after the team's 29-26 win over the Buffalo Bills.

Maye tossed for 269 yards and three touchdowns in Buffalo, while adding an extra 54 yards on the ground, each of which were season-highs.

The 24-year-old had a tough start to the 2026 season. Heading into last Sunday, he had thrown just one touchdown and tallied a league-high six interceptions. His performance against the division rival may mark a turning point in the 2025 MVP runner-up's year.

Maye's Bounce-Back is Pivotal

Oct 4, 2026; Orchard Park, New York, USA; New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye (10) throws a pass during the fourth quarter against the Buffalo Bills at New Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

After putting the league on notice last season by tallying over 4,800 total yards and 35 touchdowns, Maye seemed to hit an early regression this season. New England had been averaging just 12 points per game through the first three contests of this year, down from nearly 29 per game a season ago.

If Maye can ride the momentum from his performance in Buffalo, New England may have an opportunity to rebound to its 2025 self. The team sits at just a 2-2 record, but did so through the most difficult stretch of its season.

Three of the Patriots' first four opponents of this year won their respective divisions last season. The sole team who didn't was the Bills. Through New England's remaining 13 games, it takes on just two reigning division champions in the Chicago Bears and Denver Broncos.

Oct 4, 2026; Orchard Park, New York, USA; New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye (10) calls a play during the third quarter against the Buffalo Bills at New Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With the remaining schedule only getting easier, Maye will be the primary factor in whether or not the Patriots can find greater success throughout the season.

"Everybody understands how the quarterback has to perform in this league for teams to have success," Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel said on Monday. "And everybody does have his back, starting with me and everybody all the way down."

While the young quarterback has set the bar high for himself, his consistency might be the greatest contributor to the team's success.

Oct 4, 2026; Orchard Park, New York, USA; New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye #10 scrambles out of the pocket during the second quarter against the Buffalo Bills at New Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"Again, Drake wants to be as perfect as possible," Vrabel added. "We know that that's not possible. We have to be precise, and we have to lead the offense, be able to distribute the football and not just focusing on one single receiver, being able to spread the football around."

Even with star wide receiver A.J. Brown on injured reserve due to a sprained ankle, alongside Mack Hollins leaving Sunday's contest early with a calf injury, Maye has continued to spread the wealth. The gunslinger targeted nine of his pass-catchers multiple times against Buffalo.

With the reigning AFC Offensive Player of the Week back in last season's form, New England should have an opportunity to make yet another playoff push in 2026.

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