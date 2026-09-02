Where Every Patriots Roster Cut Landed After 53-Man Roster Announcements
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It was a busy weekend across the NFL. Every team had to cut players to get their rosters down to 53 players before Sunday's deadline. After that, however, they could start the process of waiver claims and practice squad signings.
For the New England Patriots, that involved a lot of cuts to the bottom of their roster. The depth that's been talked about so much the last few weeks took some hits, but the Patriots were able to get some of those players back in the fold.
Others? Not so much. While the Patriots were able to fill their practice squad with a majority of summer holdovers, other players that might have made sense to return didn't. Some players got new deals elsewhere, while one veteran defender got swiped up off the waiver wire.
Here's a look at every move the Patriots made this weekend, along with where each of those players is right now.
Returning Players On Practice Squad:
The Patriots are able to have 17 players on their practice squad througout the year, and it makes sense that it's made up of players that spent training camp in the facility. While only 16 moves have been officially announced by the team, here's the full group of returning Patriots to the practice squad (Holmes' signing has not yet been announced by the team, but a source confirms that the rookie edge rusher is returning to the team. He had a locker set up in the locker room at practice Tuesday).
- RB Hassan Haskins
- RB Lan Larison
- WR Kyle Dixon
- WR Cameron Dorner
- C Jacob Rizy
- OT Lorenz Metz
- DT Eric Gregory
- DT Jeremiah Pharms Jr.
- EDGE Xavier Holmes
- LB Riley Wilson
- CB Kindle Vildor
- S Mike Brown
That core group will likely stick around for most of the season. Haskins, Pharms, Vildor and Brown all offer interesting veteran options for weekly elevations. Linebacker K.J Britt, who made the initial 53-man roster before later getting released, has also been signed back to the practice squad. Defensive tackle Isaiah Iton and safety Eric Butler were both waived with injury designations and have reverted to injured reserve.
Players Claimed/Signed Elsewhere:
This group of six players found homes elsewhere. Players like Bradyn Swinson, Amari Gainer and Marcellas Dial felt like potential additions to New England's practice squad, but they'll head to other AFC teams (that just so happen to be on the Patriots' schedule this fall). Dial was claimed through waivers, one of seven claims the Dolphins put in on Monday.
- TE C.J. Dippre - Tampa Bay Buccaneers (Practice Squad)
- TE Jack Westover - Washington Commanders (Practice Squad)
- OT James Hudson - Tennessee Titans (Active Roster)
- EDGE Bradyn Swinson - Pittsburgh Steelers (Practice Squad)
- LB Amari Gainer - Miami Dolphins (Practice Squad)
- CB Marcellas Dial - Miami Dolphins (Active Roster)
Former Patriots Currently Unsigned:
This is the meat of New England's cuts. Most of the players released haven't been signed elsewhere, though for some of these players, that will change at some point. Players like Jam Miller, Nick DeGennaro and Chad Muma all had solid summers, but didn't end up sticking around. It's not unheard of for the team to dip back into this group at some point during the season, as they re-signed Jack Conley last year after not originally signing him to the practice squad.
- RB JaMycal Hasty
- RB Jam Miller
- WR Nick DeGennaro
- WR Tejhaun Palmer
- C Joe Michalski
- OG JonDarius Morgan
- OG Darrian Dalcourt
- OG Mehki Butler
- OT Jack Conley
- DT Casey Rogers
- LB Chad Muma
- CB Brandon Crossley
- CB Kobee Minor
- S Peter Manuma
- S John Saunders Jr.
The Patriots reportedly cut Miller with an injury designation + settlement, meaning that he won't revert to the team's IR like Iton and Butler. He's free to sign with any NFL team right now. Additionally, the CFL's Saskatchewan Roughriders have added Palmer to their negotiation list, allowing them to sign him if they choose to.
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Ethan Hurwitz is the publisher and on-site beat reporter for Patriots on SI. He has both a bachelor's and master's degree in journalism from Quinnipiac University, and oversaw The Quinnipiac Chronicle's sports coverage for nearly three years. He also worked as a news writer for WHDH-TV in Boston for more than a year before officially joining the Patriots beat ahead of the 2026 season.Follow HurwitzSports