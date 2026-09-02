Where Every Patriots Roster Cut Landed After 53-Man Roster Announcements

It was a busy weekend across the NFL. Every team had to cut players to get their rosters down to 53 players before Sunday's deadline. After that, however, they could start the process of waiver claims and practice squad signings.

For the New England Patriots, that involved a lot of cuts to the bottom of their roster. The depth that's been talked about so much the last few weeks took some hits, but the Patriots were able to get some of those players back in the fold.

Others? Not so much. While the Patriots were able to fill their practice squad with a majority of summer holdovers, other players that might have made sense to return didn't. Some players got new deals elsewhere, while one veteran defender got swiped up off the waiver wire.

Here's a look at every move the Patriots made this weekend, along with where each of those players is right now.

Returning Players On Practice Squad:

Aug 22, 2026; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots running back Hassan Haskins (26) warms up prior to the game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Patriots are able to have 17 players on their practice squad througout the year, and it makes sense that it's made up of players that spent training camp in the facility. While only 16 moves have been officially announced by the team, here's the full group of returning Patriots to the practice squad (Holmes' signing has not yet been announced by the team, but a source confirms that the rookie edge rusher is returning to the team. He had a locker set up in the locker room at practice Tuesday).

RB Hassan Haskins

RB Lan Larison

WR Kyle Dixon

WR Cameron Dorner

C Jacob Rizy

OT Lorenz Metz

DT Eric Gregory

DT Jeremiah Pharms Jr.

EDGE Xavier Holmes

LB Riley Wilson

CB Kindle Vildor

S Mike Brown

That core group will likely stick around for most of the season. Haskins, Pharms, Vildor and Brown all offer interesting veteran options for weekly elevations. Linebacker K.J Britt, who made the initial 53-man roster before later getting released, has also been signed back to the practice squad. Defensive tackle Isaiah Iton and safety Eric Butler were both waived with injury designations and have reverted to injured reserve.

Players Claimed/Signed Elsewhere:

Aug 13, 2026; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots tight end C.J. Dippre (81) looks on before a game against the Indianapolis Colts at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This group of six players found homes elsewhere. Players like Bradyn Swinson, Amari Gainer and Marcellas Dial felt like potential additions to New England's practice squad, but they'll head to other AFC teams (that just so happen to be on the Patriots' schedule this fall). Dial was claimed through waivers, one of seven claims the Dolphins put in on Monday.

TE C.J. Dippre - Tampa Bay Buccaneers (Practice Squad)

TE Jack Westover - Washington Commanders (Practice Squad)

OT James Hudson - Tennessee Titans (Active Roster)

EDGE Bradyn Swinson - Pittsburgh Steelers (Practice Squad)

LB Amari Gainer - Miami Dolphins (Practice Squad)

CB Marcellas Dial - Miami Dolphins (Active Roster)

Former Patriots Currently Unsigned:

Aug 22, 2026; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots defensive tackle Casey Rogers (65) in the first half against the Philadelphia Eagles at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Edward Finan-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This is the meat of New England's cuts. Most of the players released haven't been signed elsewhere, though for some of these players, that will change at some point. Players like Jam Miller, Nick DeGennaro and Chad Muma all had solid summers, but didn't end up sticking around. It's not unheard of for the team to dip back into this group at some point during the season, as they re-signed Jack Conley last year after not originally signing him to the practice squad.

RB JaMycal Hasty

RB Jam Miller

WR Nick DeGennaro

WR Tejhaun Palmer

C Joe Michalski

OG JonDarius Morgan

OG Darrian Dalcourt

OG Mehki Butler

OT Jack Conley

DT Casey Rogers

LB Chad Muma

CB Brandon Crossley

CB Kobee Minor

S Peter Manuma

S John Saunders Jr.

The Patriots reportedly cut Miller with an injury designation + settlement, meaning that he won't revert to the team's IR like Iton and Butler. He's free to sign with any NFL team right now. Additionally, the CFL's Saskatchewan Roughriders have added Palmer to their negotiation list, allowing them to sign him if they choose to.

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