Evaluating Raiders' OL, Impending Decisions
The Las Vegas Raiders will be one of the most intriguing teams to monitor throughout the offseason.
New general manager John Spytek is starting from scratch, looking to use his ample cap space and multiple 2025 NFL Draft selections. The Raiders are in an excellent position to begin a rebuild.
Las Vegas has several free agents set to hit the open market when free agency begins in March. Spytek and new head coach Pete Carroll have several important decisions to make regarding their own players.
One group that does not have many free agents is the offensive line. Despite multiple shufflings last season, the Raiders' offensive line is one of the most consistently productive in the NFL.
For the past week, we have previewed the Raiders’ position groups, starting on the defensive side.
You can read our breakdown of the defensive end group here, the defensive tackles here, the cornerbacks here, the linebackers here, and the safeties here.
Today, we turn our attention to the offensive side.
The Raiders have three offensive linemen set to hit free agency: Andrus Peat, Jordan Meredith, and Cody Whitehair.
Whitehair struggled for the Silver and Black after coming over from the Chicago Bears. According to Pro Football Focus, he earned the worst grade of his career at 44.7.
Whitehair allowed nine total pressures in 158 pass-blocking snaps. At 33 years old, it is not likely he is back in Las Vegas next season.
Peat also struggled, earning just a 32.3 overall grade from PFF. That is a career-low for the veteran tackle.
Meredith was excellent at left guard, earning a top-five grade at his position. He allowed just nine total pressures in 399 pass-blocking snaps and did not allow a sack.
Andre James’ injury allowed rookie Jackson Powers-Johnson to play center while Meredith took over at the left guard spot. Dylan Parham held down right guard for almost the entire season.
Meredith may have earned himself a starting guard spot alongside Parham, while Powers-Johnson and James would battle for the starting center job.
If the Raiders let all three free agents go, how strongly would they pursue veteran backups? If they want Peat and Whitehair replacements, Alaric Jackson and Will Hernandez are solid options.
The Raiders’ starting offensive line is fairly young, so it would be a bit surprising if they drafted any more linemen. However, it never hurts to have more depth.
Kolton Miller, DJ Glaze, and Thayer Munford are all under contract for next season.
The offensive line carries some intrigue this offseason. We will find out what the team does in the next few weeks.
